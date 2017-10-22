MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review

Gaming Performance

2560x1440 Results

There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z is, depending on the game, between 11 and a bit more than 13 percent faster than a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

At this high resolution, MSI's Lightning Z is, again, depending on the game, between nine and ~12 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).

Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.

Comparison GPUs

Asus Radeon R9 Fury X View Site

Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB View Site

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE View Site



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content