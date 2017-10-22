Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z is, depending on the game, between 11 and a bit more than 13 percent faster than a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, MSI's Lightning Z is, again, depending on the game, between nine and ~12 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
Comparison GPUs
no ty .. I can GET 2x SLI GTX 1080 ti for the same price.
Well, thats not really the point is it?
Nobody buys a Lightning card because its affordable, you buy it because its a Lightning card.
What is the purpose of this card, LOL.
I cannot believe you gave an Award to this. So basically any overpriced piece of hardware deserve an award by the same logic.
Also, you never talk about reliability or engineering flaws. For example, you gave that piece of garbage an award...
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080-graphics-cards,4725-4.html
Just take a look at this from a fellow user and me... you guys cannot even point out these simple issues and give feedback about the manufacturers design quality.
http://www.tomshardware.com/answers/id-3547768/evga-ftw-1080-caught-fire.html
The price of the card is not $2000.
Bit-tech did a review of the card and mentioned they bought it for $870.
https://www.bit-tech.net/reviews/tech/graphics/msi-geforce-gtx-1080-ti-lightning-z-review/1/
When sites sell out of the cards they remove the price from the page making the overpriced $2000 cards the only ones left to actually advertise, hence the price grabber code pulling $2000 and saying that is the price.
If you dig deep enough you can find the actual vendor Tom's is talking about, Ecotest with 33 whole reviews over the past year, that sells it for $2000 hoping some one will inadvertently hit purchase.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/B074DKRWG3/ref=dp_olp_new_mbc?ie=UTF8&condition=new
Ill pass thanks. And take just about any other similarly spec'ed 1080ti.