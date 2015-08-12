MSI H81M-E35 V2 Motherboard Review

Introduction
Today's sample uses the basic H81 Express chipset and sells for $59.99 at Newegg, just at the edge of our $60-$80 budget range. The H81M-E35 V2 is a microATX board with a mere 2+1 power phases, but it has the ability to overclock Intel's unlocked Pentium G3258, and MSI's QVL even includes higher-end 84W CPUs. Noting the absence of ports on some competing H81 boards, is this perhaps an example of H81 done right? Let's find out.
http://us.msi.com/support/mb/H81M-E35.html#support-cpu
Unlike DRAM, where similar modules that haven't been tested will probably work, CPUs usually need new firmware specifically written to support them. So you should take MSI's word that it's a no-go.
i try to buy the 4 ram slot versions incase future requirements change and it's cheaper and easier to add in than replace all the ram.