MSI H81M-E35 V2 Motherboard Review

Our Verdict

This board is a good choice for the mainstream home user, with enough SATA ports for a SSD boot drive, a data drive and even a third drive in addition to an optical drive. The board feels solid, with high-quality components, backed by a three-year warranty. The only problem is that there are some cheaper boards out there costing $15-$20 less and offering similar features. If you feel uncomfortable buying the cheapest option available, though (even if the warranty is similar), this board should be a more comfortable purchase.