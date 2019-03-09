MSI MPG Z390M Gaming Edge: A Mid-Sized Value

How We Test
How does one compare a Micro ATX board when most preceding test samples were ATX or Mini ITX? Asus’s Maximus XI Gene fills the gap between Micro ATX and Mini ITX by having only one graphics slot and two DIMM slots on the larger of the to form factors. From there, we bookend the MPG Z390M Gaming Edge AC between ASRock’s $190 ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ac and MSI’s $190 MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon.
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 399.24
The same platform that cooled the 10 cores of our Core i9-7900X worked equally well with the eight cores of the Core i9-9900K, as we’ll show in the overclocking evaluation on the next page.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4K Random Read, 4K Random Write128K Sequential Read, 128K Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0, 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920 x 1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium Preset, no AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920 x 1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920 x 1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
