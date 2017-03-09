Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review

The Division & The Witcher 3

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

While we’re using the same Ultra quality preset to test The Division, DirectX 12 support was added after our Titan X review, so these are our first numbers under the lower-level API.

Compared to the data published in our Nvidia Titan X Pascal 12GB Review, the Titan X is up almost 10% through some combination of our upgrade to a Core i7-7700K, the move to DirectX 12, and updated drivers. In comparison, AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X is up a little more than 10%.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ties the Titan X in average frame rate, but delivers a higher minimum.

Only the GeForce GTX 980 Ti registers frame time spikes large enough to appear on our unevenness index as less-than-ideal.

Titan X (Pascal)’s gains shrink to ~7% compared to our review last August, while the Radeon’s drop to ~3%. Whereas the Titan X is playable, though, AMD’s Fiji-based card isn’t.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lands right underneath the other GP102-based board, besting the 1080 by almost 33%.

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

We re-ran these numbers using the latest drivers (because that’s the right thing to do), but performance looks really similar to what we saw last August. All of the cards fare well, serving up playable frame rates at 2560x1440.

For those of you keeping score, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is 28% faster than the 1080 at this resolution.

Then, it’s almost 38% faster than the 1080 at 3840x2160. Previously, respectable single-GPU performance at 4K and The Witcher 3’s highest detail settings would have cost you $1200. Now you’re looking at a $700 outlay.

Slower cards can handle this resolution, but you’ll probably want to dial the quality sliders back a notch or two. Or better yet, run at 2560x1440 with the settings max’ed out—The Witcher 3 is one of those games that’ll have you marveling at the developer’s attention to detail.