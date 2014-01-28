Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: Battlefield 3

None of those older machines were tested with Battlefield 4 (it wasn't even out yet), so the previous-gen version of this title stands in until more data can be collected.

The biggest problem we run into (and this would likely be something that'd affect Battlefield 4, too) is the 200 FPS cap. Resolutions not bottlenecked by graphics instead make it look like the dual-GPU machine is leaving performance on the table. Our value charts aren't going to like that at all.

The Chronos is roughly 50% faster than our $2550 System Builder Marathon system in Battlefield 3 at triple-monitor resolutions, where the 200 FPS cap has the least impact on average frame rate.