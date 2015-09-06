PSUs 101: A Detailed Look Into Power Supplies

Monitoring Integrated Circuits

The table below includes all popular monitoring integrated circuits (ICs) used in the secondary side of modern PSUs. These ICs handle all protections that we described earlier.

Model +12V Channels PG OVP UVP SCP OCP OPP OTP GR8313 - Y Y Y Y N N N HY510N - Y Y Y(5/3.3V) Y N N N UTC S3515 2 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS113 1 Y Y Y(5/3.3V) Y N N N PS113A 1 Y Y Y(5/3.3V) Y N N N PS222S 2 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS223 2 Y Y Y Y Y N Y PS236 2 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS238 6 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS231S 3 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS232F 4 Y Y Y Y Y N N PS232S 4 Y Y Y Y Y N N WT7502 - Y Y Y(5/3.3V) Y(5/3.3V) N N N WT7505 1 Y Y Y Y Y N N WT7507 3 Y Y Y Y Y N Y WT7518 4 N N N Y Y N N WT7518D 2 N N N Y Y N N WT7520 1 Y N Y Y Y N N WT7525 2 Y N Y Y Y N N WT7527 2 (+1 OVD) Y Y Y Y Y N N

As you can see from the table above, one of the most important protections (the OTP or Over-Temperature Protection) is only supported by two monitoring ICs, the SITI PS223 and the Weltrend WT7507. However, there are other ways to implement this protection and trigger one of the other protections in a monitoring IC, in order to shut down the PSU.