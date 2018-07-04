PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|High Power
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD02X
|Inrush Protection
|-
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x USCi UJD06508TS (650V, 8A @ 152°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Rubycon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
|APFC Controller
|Infineon ICE3PCS01G
|LLC Resonant Controller
|Champion CM6901
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x Infineon BSC027N04LS G (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.7mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM controller: APW7159C
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP
|Supervisor IC
|SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
|RGB EEPROM
|Atmel 24C02BN-SH-T
|Fan Model
|BaoDiKai BDH13525S (135mm, 12V, 0.24A, sleeve bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifiers
|2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ), P10V45 SBR (45V, 10A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Sanken STR-A6069H
|-12V Circuit
|Rectifier
|KEC KIA7912P
High Power is responsible for manufacturing the PSX 850GFM. Its design is modern, featuring a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails, while the +12V rail is rectified by six FETs. The -12V rail uses a dedicated rectifier IC, so it won't cause any problems if it's accidentally overloaded. The secondary side's filtering capacitors boast high quality, which is typically a good indicator of a power supply's reliability over time.
The fan's RGB lighting control board features an EEPROM IC, meaning that the PSU remembers its lighting settings, even after you turn it off. There's also a dedicated RGB controller, though we couldn't identify it.
Again, we're not happy with the low-quality cooling fan; we'd expect it to cause problems before Micro Center's 10-year warranty expires. If costs needed to be trimmed, we would have rather gone without RBG lighting in favor of a higher-quality fan.
The following video covers the PSX 850GFM’s internals.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content