PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)High Power
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD02X
Inrush Protection-
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x USCi UJD06508TS (650V, 8A @ 152°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Rubycon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
APFC ControllerInfineon ICE3PCS01G
LLC Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x Infineon BSC027N04LS G (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.7mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM controller: APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP
Supervisor ICSITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
RGB EEPROMAtmel 24C02BN-SH-T
Fan ModelBaoDiKai BDH13525S (135mm, 12V, 0.24A, sleeve bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifiers2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ), P10V45 SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerSanken STR-A6069H
-12V Circuit
RectifierKEC KIA7912P

High Power is responsible for manufacturing the  PSX 850GFM. Its design is modern, featuring a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails, while the +12V rail is rectified by six FETs. The -12V rail uses a dedicated rectifier IC, so it won't cause any problems if it's accidentally overloaded. The secondary side's filtering capacitors boast high quality, which is typically a good indicator of a power supply's reliability over time.

The fan's RGB lighting control board features an EEPROM IC, meaning that the PSU remembers its lighting settings, even after you turn it off. There's also a dedicated RGB controller, though we couldn't identify it.

Again, we're not happy with the low-quality cooling fan; we'd expect it to cause problems before Micro Center's 10-year warranty expires. If costs needed to be trimmed, we would have rather gone without RBG lighting in favor of a higher-quality fan.

Image 1 of 29

Image 2 of 29

Image 3 of 29

Image 4 of 29

Image 5 of 29

Image 6 of 29

Image 7 of 29

Image 8 of 29

Image 9 of 29

Image 10 of 29

Image 11 of 29

Image 12 of 29

Image 13 of 29

Image 14 of 29

Image 15 of 29

Image 16 of 29

Image 17 of 29

Image 18 of 29

Image 19 of 29

Image 20 of 29

Image 21 of 29

Image 22 of 29

Image 23 of 29

Image 24 of 29

Image 25 of 29

Image 26 of 29

Image 27 of 29

Image 28 of 29

Image 29 of 29

The following video covers the PSX 850GFM’s internals.

  • AnimeMania 04 July 2018 20:10
    In the video, you should have turned on the PSU and shown all the RGB lighting choices.
  • JQB45 05 July 2018 23:33
    So what low Tier-2, High Tier-3?
  • pureblackfire2 10 July 2018 00:10
    I wouldn't consider this even if it's cheap. for non enthusiasts it's far from idiot proof enough to recommend. for power users they'd obviously want something better. meh.
  • Rexper 13 July 2018 04:27
    Low quality sleeve bearing fan without Over Temperature Protection or Fan Failure Protection? No thanks.
