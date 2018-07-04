PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CMD02X Inrush Protection - Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x USCi UJD06508TS (650V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G LLC Resonant Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC027N04LS G (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.7mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM controller: APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) RGB EEPROM Atmel 24C02BN-SH-T Fan Model BaoDiKai BDH13525S (135mm, 12V, 0.24A, sleeve bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifiers 2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 63A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ), P10V45 SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Sanken STR-A6069H -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912P

High Power is responsible for manufacturing the PSX 850GFM. Its design is modern, featuring a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails, while the +12V rail is rectified by six FETs. The -12V rail uses a dedicated rectifier IC, so it won't cause any problems if it's accidentally overloaded. The secondary side's filtering capacitors boast high quality, which is typically a good indicator of a power supply's reliability over time.

The fan's RGB lighting control board features an EEPROM IC, meaning that the PSU remembers its lighting settings, even after you turn it off. There's also a dedicated RGB controller, though we couldn't identify it.

Again, we're not happy with the low-quality cooling fan; we'd expect it to cause problems before Micro Center's 10-year warranty expires. If costs needed to be trimmed, we would have rather gone without RBG lighting in favor of a higher-quality fan.

The following video covers the PSX 850GFM’s internals.

