PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the PSX 850GFM’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

This platform is highly efficient under normal loads. It's not as efficient under light loads, though. The PSX 850GFM posted similar results as Corsair's CX850M, a lower-rated power supply.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the PSX 850GFM's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dial are 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.196A 0.494A 0.473A 0.198A 19.548 52.751% 655 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 0.901 12.083V 5.053V 3.385V 5.045V 37.057 115.32V 2 2.463A 0.991A 0.976A 0.398A 40.001 78.609% 655 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 0.934 12.056V 5.049V 3.381V 5.033V 50.886 115.31V 3 3.658A 1.486A 1.450A 5.022A 59.470 83.650% 655 RPM 15.4 dB(A) 0.959 12.048V 5.046V 3.377V 5.022V 71.094 115.29V 4 4.919A 1.983A 1.957A 0.799A 79.855 85.770% 650 RPM 15.3 dB(A) 0.969 12.045V 5.043V 3.373V 5.011V 93.104 115.27V

With 20W load, the PSX 850GFM's efficiency was very low. It fared better as the load increased. But the first test's results hammered this PSU's overall efficiency score under light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification (revision 1.4), along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.509 73.555% 0.053 5.089V 0.692 115.37V 2 0.250A 1.271 76.520% 0.119 5.082V 1.661 115.37V 3 0.550A 2.788 78.846% 0.213 5.069V 3.536 115.37V 4 1.000A 5.050 79.640% 0.291 5.049V 6.341 115.37V 5 1.500A 7.541 79.664% 0.335 5.027V 9.466 115.36V 6 3.000A 14.866 77.230% 0.394 4.955V 19.249 115.35V

The 5VSB rail yielded satisfactory efficiency results (at least with 115V input).

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.125V 5.059V 3.390V 5.059V 8.709 0.727 115.3V Standby 0.090 0.007 115.3V

Standby power consumption was higher than we'd like, especially with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measure acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber is below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results are obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature is between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The PSU's passive mode started at a load level around 350W, which is really weird. Fortunately, the fan started spinning slowly, so its overall noise output wasn't notably affected by the strange behavior.

