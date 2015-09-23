QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

The QNAP TVS-863+ is a powerful and cost effective NAS that consolidates many functions into one appliance. The system is easier to manage than a desktop computer but offers more functions is an easy to configure interface.

Introduction

NAS industry veteran QNAP has brought a new product series to market and given AMD a design win along the way. QNAP plans to tap AMD's extensive GPU knowledge to solve problems with playing back codecs that were never fully resolved in Intel processors. The flagship model using an AMD APU in the QNAP product line is the TVS-863+, the unit we're testing today.

Windows Media Center is dead, but that doesn't mean the principle will not live on. Video on a big screen is the ultimate viewing experience. Sadly, many of us don't have a lot of time to binge-watch "Star Wars," so we absorb content on our phones and tablets. Keeping content on demand requires storage, the native function of NAS products. By supporting high-definition video playback on local and remote devices, NAS products finally have the killer app that pulls many consumers in the door.

The TVS-863+ is a step above what we see in most home theaters and is designed for small business use. The unit still leverages AMD's powerful APU processor that provides superior video support for a wide range of codecs. This model goes well beyond video playback capabilities. Video is just a big feather in the hat. The unit we're testing today comes equipped with a 10-gigabit Ethernet and 16 gigabytes of DRAM to run more applications than most off-the-shelf models. The TVS-863+ is so powerful that it can operate as a desktop computer without degrading network storage performance.

QNAP leads other NAS builders in software features and has no plans to slow development. In June, the company displayed QTS 4.2, the next-generation proprietary operating system for QNAP products. Version 4.2 adds container support for Docker and LXC while improving on a number of existing functions. What are containers you ask? That is the point. QNAP incorporates the next big thing before most even know it's a thing.