AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks
We’re interested in seeing how much power the Radeon HD 6790 reference card actually draws:
Under load, the new card disappoints by drawing 11 more watts than the Radeon HD 6850. A higher clock speed and Radeon HD 6870-based PCB are probably to blame here, and we hope that AMD's board partners come up with more efficient designs for their non-reference models.
In any case, the Radeon HD 6790 still uses a little less power than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.
The reference Radeon HD 6790 cooler provides acceptable performance, right in the middle of our test group.
These levels look high, as we took the noise level one inch from the fan side of the card in order to highlight the differences. When tested at load, the cooler borrowed from the Radeon HD 6870 barely has to spin faster to keep the 6790 cool. This is a great result.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.