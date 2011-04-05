AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks

We’re interested in seeing how much power the Radeon HD 6790 reference card actually draws:

Under load, the new card disappoints by drawing 11 more watts than the Radeon HD 6850. A higher clock speed and Radeon HD 6870-based PCB are probably to blame here, and we hope that AMD's board partners come up with more efficient designs for their non-reference models.

In any case, the Radeon HD 6790 still uses a little less power than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

The reference Radeon HD 6790 cooler provides acceptable performance, right in the middle of our test group.

These levels look high, as we took the noise level one inch from the fan side of the card in order to highlight the differences. When tested at load, the cooler borrowed from the Radeon HD 6870 barely has to spin faster to keep the 6790 cool. This is a great result.