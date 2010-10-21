AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

Anti-Aliasing Benchmarks

We'll be looking at two games here, DiRT 2 and Just Cause 2. For good measure, we're adding the Radeon HD 5870 to see how much more performance the card brings to the table.

What's interesting here is that the Radeon cards show almost no performance hit with 8x AA compared to 4x AA. The new Radeons meet or beat the cards they are replacing at every setting.

Just Cause 2 isn't as kind to the Radeon cards, and the 8x AA performance hit is significant. Nevertheless, the new Radeon cards beat their predecessors and perform well against the GeForces once again.