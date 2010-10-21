Trending

AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

By ,

Anti-Aliasing Benchmarks

We'll be looking at two games here, DiRT 2 and Just Cause 2. For good measure, we're adding the Radeon HD 5870 to see how much more performance the card brings to the table.

What's interesting here is that the Radeon cards show almost no performance hit with 8x AA compared to 4x AA. The new Radeons meet or beat the cards they are replacing at every setting.

Just Cause 2 isn't as kind to the Radeon cards, and the 8x AA performance hit is significant. Nevertheless, the new Radeon cards beat their predecessors and perform well against the GeForces once again.

  • SteelCity1981 22 October 2010 12:42
    Yeah I agree. I don't get AMD's marketing on the 6000 series. One would think that the 6870 would obv performan better then the 5870 at first glance but instead it yelds less performance then the 5870. That just doesn't make any sense from a consumor standpoint.
  • TheRockMonsi 22 October 2010 12:44
    I like where AMD is going with the 6000 series, not so much with naming, but pretty much everything else about it. Can't wait for the 6900's, those are going to be beasts!!!!!
  • Randomacts 22 October 2010 12:45
    Its here.....
  • Poisoner 22 October 2010 12:47
    I think AMD did a great job with these cards. Its just sick at what performance you can get for 200 bucks.
  • 22 October 2010 12:49
    Super review. but i think HD6850 is faster than 1gb gtx 460....
  • duk3 22 October 2010 12:52
    Nice benchmark suite!
    I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.
  • takeapieandrun 22 October 2010 12:52
    Not exactly powerhouses, but I do believe they will be great for market competition.
  • agnickolov 22 October 2010 12:53
    This is what happens when a company is left with no competition for so long...
  • forces 22 October 2010 12:53
    nice but... where is Crysis!!!? they can play Crysis i know but how well can they play it? everyone has Crysis and have played Crysis and will play it... :(, its a nice game to compare perfomance...
  • rottingsheep 22 October 2010 13:02
    6850 vs 1gb 460. i would pick 460 because it overclocks a lot better
