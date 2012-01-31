AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

Without anti-aliasing applied, the Radeon HD 7950 trails to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 just slightly in World of Warcraft. Adding 8x MSAA, however, hits the new card’s performance in a big way, dropping it below the much less expensive GeForce GTX 570.

Perhaps the most interesting results in this test come from AMD’s Radeon HD 6990. Processing overhead keeps the dual-GPU board from well. There’s clearly plenty of GPU muscle left in reserve. We can see this by looking at the scores at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. When anti-aliasing is bumped up to 8x, the 6990 takes hardly any hit at all. At 2560x1600, it climbs up to second place when the high resolution impacts the competition more severely.