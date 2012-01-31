AMD Radeon HD 7950 Review: Up Against GeForce GTX 580

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

Almost ironically, given its status as an AMD Gaming Evolved title, DiRT 3 puts the Radeon HD 7950 just behind the GeForce GTX 580, even if, practically, you’d never be able to tell them apart.

Incremental performance improvements demonstrate a notable jump up from AMD’s previous single-GPU flagship, the Radeon HD 6970. However, we like the step up offered by AMD's Radeon HD 7970 more for gamers interested in high-resolutions like 2560x1600.