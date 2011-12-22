AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
Codemasters’ racing titles are famous for demanding both CPU and GPU resources, so DiRT 3 is a good metric for testing high-end graphics cards on an overclocking enthusiast-oriented platform.
The Ultra details preset with anti-aliasing disabled is no challenge at all at 1080p, but this game doesn’t scale well with triple-monitor resolutions, and the Radeon HD 6970 can’t manage 30 FPS on average.
Performance at 1080p is smooth from one contender to the next, and although the frame rates certainly drop at 5760x1080, the Radeon HD 7970 manages to maintain a minimum performance level that doesn’t dip below 30 FPS.
