AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City has a reputation for providing unplayable frame rates with DirectX 11 features enabled (Ed.: Yeah, because it was busted), but a patch was recently released that supposedly fixes the problems encountered on 64-bit Windows. We thought we’d give it a try:

The Radeon HD 7970 delivers amazing performance relative to the rest of the pack at 1080p, and it almost catches the GeForce GTX 590 at 5760x1080. But the minimum frame rates are terrible across the board. It looks like the patch didn’t solve all of the bugs in DirectX 11 mode. We’ve given this one a couple of chances now—it’s safe to say it’ll likely see its way out of our benchmark suite in favor of something a little more stable.

Let’s add 4x MSAA, just to see what happens (and because we enjoy the pain; meow).

The Radeon HD 7970 destroys its competition at 1080p. But 5760x1080 is much harder on the card, and it remains behind the GeForce GTX 590.