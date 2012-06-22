AMD Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition Review: Give Me Back That Crown!

Power Consumption
Idle power consumption remains one of AMD’s strengths, and its latest effort tops our charts by using less than 100 W of system power sitting on the Windows desktop.
ZeroCore technology favors AMD even more prominently, though the GHz Edition card doesn’t quite drop as low as the already-available Radeon HD 7900-series boards. Even still, that’s an additional 10 W savings when Windows shuts off your monitor.
The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition uses more power than a vanilla Radeon HD 7970—not surprising when you consider its faster GPU, higher-clocked memory, and ability to dynamically increase voltage.
Although AMD says the GHz Edition board stays under the original Radeon HD 7970’s TDP, it still averages about 13 W higher system power consumption in our 3DMark demo. That puts it 73 W higher than a Radeon HD 7950 and 43 W higher than a GeForce GTX 680.
with Winzip that does not use GPU, VCE that slows down video encoding and a card that gives lower min FPS..... EPIC FAIL.
or before releasing your products, try to ensure S/W compatibility.
the issue is them rethinking their future designs scares me... Nvidia has started a HORRIBLE trend in the business that I hope to dear god AMD does not follow suite. True, Nvidia is able to produce more gaming performance for less, but this is pushing anyone who wants GPU compute to get an overpriced professional card. now before you say "well if you're making a living out of it, fork out the cash and go Quadro", let me remind you that a lot of innovators in various fields actually do use GPU compute to ultimately make progress (especially in academic sciences) to ultimately bring us better tech AND new directions in tech development... and I for one know a lot of government funded labs that can't afford to buy a stack of quadro cards
And for the gamers: take a look at the new UT4 engine! Without excellent GPGPU performace this will be a disaster for each graphics card. See you, Nvidia.
