Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Micro-Stuttering: Alternate Frame Rendering (AMD)

AMD’s drivers let you change and replace the profiles that control its CrossFire technology to tweak performance the way you want it. We didn’t really think messing with those settings would address micro-stuttering, but tried it out anyway in the interest of being thorough.

First, we benchmark the default setting to establish a baseline...

Option 1: AFR-Friendly

Option 2: Optimized 1x1

None of our changes make much of a difference, and when we do see something happen, it's in the wrong direction.

Nvidia's Adaptive VSync feature is often thrown out as a solution for jerky transitions between sync states, so we'll give that technology a try next.