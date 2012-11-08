Trending

Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

EVGA recently lent our German lab one of the GeForce GTX 690s we've had in the U.S. for months. The purpose? To pit against HIS' upcoming 7970 X2 and PowerColor's Devil13 HD7990, both dual-Tahiti boards vying to become the world's fastest graphics card.

Micro-Stuttering: Alternate Frame Rendering (AMD)

AMD’s drivers let you change and replace the profiles that control its CrossFire technology to tweak performance the way you want it. We didn’t really think messing with those settings would address micro-stuttering, but tried it out anyway in the interest of being thorough.

First, we benchmark the default setting to establish a baseline...

Option 1: AFR-Friendly

Option 2: Optimized 1x1

None of our changes make much of a difference, and when we do see something happen, it's in the wrong direction.

Nvidia's Adaptive VSync feature is often thrown out as a solution for jerky transitions between sync states, so we'll give that technology a try next.

143 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayankleoboy1 08 November 2012 13:40
    IMHO, the GTX690 looks best. There is something really alluring about shiny white metallic shine and the fine metal mesh. Along with the fluorescent green branding.
    Maybe i am too much of a retro SF buff :)
    Reply
  • Ironslice 08 November 2012 13:55
    What's the most impressive is that the GTX 690 was made by nVidia themselves and not an OEM. Very nice and balanced card.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 08 November 2012 14:03
    i wept
    Reply
  • hellfire24 08 November 2012 14:04
    your test system is sexy!!!!!!!
    Reply
  • willyroc 08 November 2012 14:05
    You can't really go wrong either way with these generally insane(so to speak) cards.
    Reply
  • amuffin 08 November 2012 14:34
    Is it just me or do the 7970X2 and 7990 coolers look so fast and fugly? :heink:
    Reply
  • 08 November 2012 14:43
    thanks for the in depth analysis with adaptive V-sync and radeon pro helping with micro stutter.

    not to take away anything for the hard work performed; i would have liked have seen nvidia's latest beta driver, 310.33, included also to see if nvidia is doing anything to improve the performance of their card instead of just adding 3d vision, AO, and sli profiles.
    Reply
  • esrever 08 November 2012 14:45
    can we get some quadfire benchmarks too? :D
    Reply
  • RazorBurn 08 November 2012 14:55
    AMD's Dual GPU at 500+ Watts of electricity is out for me.. Too Much Power and Noise..
    Reply
  • mohit9206 08 November 2012 14:56
    2 670's in sli is better than spending on a 690 and 2 7950's in Xfire is better than spending on a 7990. this way you save nearly $300 both ways
    Reply