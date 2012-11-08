Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Micro-Stuttering: Alternate Frame Rendering (AMD)
AMD’s drivers let you change and replace the profiles that control its CrossFire technology to tweak performance the way you want it. We didn’t really think messing with those settings would address micro-stuttering, but tried it out anyway in the interest of being thorough.
First, we benchmark the default setting to establish a baseline...
Option 1: AFR-Friendly
Option 2: Optimized 1x1
None of our changes make much of a difference, and when we do see something happen, it's in the wrong direction.
Nvidia's Adaptive VSync feature is often thrown out as a solution for jerky transitions between sync states, so we'll give that technology a try next.
not to take away anything for the hard work performed; i would have liked have seen nvidia's latest beta driver, 310.33, included also to see if nvidia is doing anything to improve the performance of their card instead of just adding 3d vision, AO, and sli profiles.