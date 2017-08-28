AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Hitman (DirectX 12)

Although GCN’s strength under DirectX 12 isn’t universal, the architecture is certainly more competitive with low-level APIs able to keep it busy. Hitman shows Radeon RX Vega 56 achieving 91% of Vega 64’s frame rate, but it’s well ahead of AMD’s previous-generation cards. The advantage is enough to land Vega 56 in front of GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition and our overclocked EVGA board.

Vega 56 loses steam at 3840x2160, landing between the GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition and EVGA cards. Both Nvidia boards demonstrate higher minimum frame rates through our benchmark, though the trio is essentially tied otherwise.

AMD’s Vega 56 performs in a range that’d clearly benefit from pairing with a FreeSync-capable display. But we’d suggest dropping a quality preset or two with or without variable refresh to improve your experience at 4K.



