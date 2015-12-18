Trending

Rosewill Capstone-G1200 PSU Review

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested. The Capstone-G1200 is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

Rosewill's new PSU takes the lead from the same company's Photon-1200 thanks to better ripple suppression (believe it or not). The older model approached the ATX specification's ripple limit on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails during our tests, costing it many performance points.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those figures (and all relative performance numbers) to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). All of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Results.

In this chart, the Photon-1200 jumps ahead due to its lower price. However, given the lousy ripple suppression we just discussed, we'd favor Rosewill's Capstone-G1200 if we had to choose between the two.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts average noise over each PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Products.

Without a doubt, the Capstone-G1200 is a noisy PSU. However, the Photon-1200 is even worse.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, operating in an ambient environment between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Products.

The G1200 doesn't do so well in our efficiency performance metric. However, it isn't far away from the Photon-1200 and other Gold-rated platforms.

We should note that these results were collected under normal operating conditions. In more extreme environments, the efficiency impact varies since it depends on the design of the platform and the parts that it uses.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Giannis Karagiannis 18 December 2015 22:07
    Quite low price for a 1200W unit but considering everything else I dont think its a good buy. Try better next time Rosewill...
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 December 2015 23:23
    Rosewill does have some Capstones that are great quality , The Super Flower models.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 December 2015 23:25
    Also Enhance released a lot of nice V and VS series models for Cooler Master.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 18 December 2015 23:56
    Those older Capstones are EOL because they were older platforms which most likely aren't produced any more and on top of that Super Flower lately cannot meet demand, as the rumors say.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 December 2015 00:17
    Super Flower is still pushing out a lot of units , I own 5 of he EVGA Super Flowers.

    The olser Capstones are solid , they are EOL , but were very good.
    Reply
  • damric 19 December 2015 02:02
    RIP Golden Green. You will be missed.
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 19 December 2015 07:41
    Really disappointing to see Rosewill slide back - those older Capstones made by Super Flower were really quite nice and you could frequently get excellent deals on them and I made a couple of builds for people with the semi-modular gold 750s. Too bad.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 19 December 2015 11:10
    It's too bad, the previous Capstones were so nice. This makes me wonder if they should have slapped a lower rating on this unit, instead of overshooting for a Gold 1200
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 19 December 2015 17:02
    I wish manufacturers didn't bother making crap power supplies for enthusiasts markets. The fact that they even sell is a huge problem.
    Reply
  • Slobodan-888 22 December 2015 07:56
    LOL, ripple is fine. It is within ATX specifications which states that is is allowed up to 120 mVpp RMS on 12 V rail.
    Reply