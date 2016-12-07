Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

Ιn these tests, we monitor the Tokamak 1500's response in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied for 200ms while the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, Rosewill's contender is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.113V 12.050V 0.52% Pass 5V 5.046V 4.947V 1.96% Pass 3.3V 3.365V 3.244V 3.60% Pass 5VSB 5.020V 4.962V 1.16% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.067V 12.001V 0.55% Pass 5V 5.038V 4.943V 1.89% Pass 3.3V 3.356V 3.241V 3.43% Pass 5VSB 5.002V 4.941V 1.22% Pass

The +12V rail's transient response is excellent! Of course, we didn't expect anything less from such a high-capacity PSU. Performance is pretty good on the other rails too, though we'd like to see deviations within 3% during both tests.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase.

For the first measurement, we turned off the Tokamak 1500, dialed in the maximum current its 5VSB rail could output, and switched the PSU back on. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle and started the 1500W supply while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off, we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching it back on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).

The 5VSB rail registers a fairly smooth spike, and during the second test we notice a small wave. It's only in the third test that we see a notable spike, though it's way below the limit defined by the ATX specification.