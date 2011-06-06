Trending

Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested

We recently illustrated the features of our six low-noise cases, and today we get to find out how those features help them perform. We provide further detail on the hardware installation process before delving into heat and noise comparisons.

Building With The NZXT H2 Classic

NZXT adds a little style to its H2 Classic with an aluminum insert on its face panel. The finished PC doesn’t look expensive, but neither is its case at $100.

NZXT nicely separates the screws of its installation kit in re-sealable bags to prevent future loss, and even includes a #2 Phillips head socket for its hexagonal motherboard standoffs.

Optical drives are held in place by pins on a flexible retainer. Pulling the tab out from the left edge unlocks the drive, while sliding its latch to the left locks the tab.

NZXT offsets its 2.5” drive screws to the side of the drive tray to align the connector identically with 3.5” drives. That would make sense if the case had a backplane, but it doesn’t. The downside is that the 3.5” drive mounting pins must be removed in order to install a 2.5” drive on the tray.

Installing the 3.5” drive is accomplished simply by spreading the sides of the flexible tray to align its mounting pins with the 3.5” drive’s screw holes. Both drives then slide into position through a removable fan tray in the case's front panel.

Installation of the motherboard, graphics card, and power supply follows the standard practices outlined in How To Build A PC.

NZXT installs the H2 Classic’s USB 3.0 extension cable in an egress hole, requiring nothing more than the effort of plugging it into a motherboard’s I/O panel jack.

