Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested

Test System Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache O/C to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), 1.35 V CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Motherboard Asus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express IPCH, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011) RAM Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX (8 GB) DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696 Hard Drives Seagate Barracuda XT 2 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB CacheSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Performance users usually prefer SSDs for their OS and frequently-used programs, yet those SSDs are rarely large enough to store all of the files a user wants to have on-hand. We added Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda XT to Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive to address both performance and capacity needs.

Because Antec’s 2.5” mount was located in a manner that prevented any cable connection to the SSD, we were forced to load software on the slower HDD in today’s test.

Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 kit provides adequate performance and good value among high-density modules.

Asus' P8P67 Deluxe holds our Core i7-2600K processor stable at 4.5 GHz, even under less-than-ideal thermal conditions.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 supplies the two things a case review needs in mass quantity: heat and noise. Sparkle was kind enough to supply a sample.