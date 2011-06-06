Trending

Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested

We recently illustrated the features of our six low-noise cases, and today we get to find out how those features help them perform. We provide further detail on the hardware installation process before delving into heat and noise comparisons.

Test System Configuration

CPUIntel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache O/C to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), 1.35 V
CPU CoolerThermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
MotherboardAsus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express IPCH, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011)
RAMKingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX (8 GB) DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696
Hard DrivesSeagate Barracuda XT 2 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB CacheSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerSeasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL
ChipsetIntel INF 9.2.0.1019

Performance users usually prefer SSDs for their OS and frequently-used programs, yet those SSDs are rarely large enough to store all of the files a user wants to have on-hand. We added Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda XT to Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive to address both performance and capacity needs.

Because Antec’s 2.5” mount was located in a manner that prevented any cable connection to the SSD, we were forced to load software on the slower HDD in today’s test.

Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 kit provides adequate performance and good value among high-density modules.

Asus' P8P67 Deluxe holds our Core i7-2600K processor stable at 4.5 GHz, even under less-than-ideal thermal conditions.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 supplies the two things a case review needs in mass quantity: heat and noise. Sparkle was kind enough to supply a sample.

Benchmark Configuration
Prime95 v25.864-bit executable, Small FFTs, seven-threads
FurMark 1.6.5Windowed Mode, 1920x1080, 4x AA, Stability Test Maximum temperature
RealTemp 3.40Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
Galaxy CM-140 SPL MeterTested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 dB), dBA weighting
  • Tamz_msc 06 June 2011 11:23
    i7 2600K at 34.5 GHz? o.O
  • 06 June 2011 11:35
    the rv03 is out at less $$$ you guys should do a rv02-E vs rv03 round in the cooling side and thats because the rv03 has more fans
  • dragonsqrrl 06 June 2011 11:45
    Using a SilverStone Fortress Series FT02B-W here. Basically identical interior design, except in my opinion the exterior is more aesthetically pleasing. Glad to confirm the excellent cooling characteristics.

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811163161&cm_re=ft02_b-_-11-163-161-_-Product
    Another big plus with the Fortress 2 is the inclusion of sound dampening foam on every panel, but to be entirely honest with you, due to the open nature of the case, I'm really not sure how much sound it's actually dampening.
  • henryvalz 06 June 2011 11:57
    34.5 Ghz...

    Hell, yes! About time, pushing those extreme overclocks!
  • Gamer-girl 06 June 2011 12:11
    I think there needs to be info on how much space there is for graphics cards.
  • xmaswraith 06 June 2011 12:32
    34.5 gigahertz? 34.5 gigahertz? Great Scott!

    Marty, I'm sorry. But the only power source capable of generating 34.5 gigahertz of electricity is a bolt of lightning... (begin back to the future theme song!)
  • JOSHSKORN 06 June 2011 12:35
    henryvalz34.5 Ghz...Hell, yes! About time, pushing those extreme overclocks!I bet they were overclocking from Pluto.
  • killerclick 06 June 2011 12:51
    JOSHSKORNI bet they were overclocking from Pluto.
    Didn't you watch the news? Astronomers sent a dwarf in a rocket to remove Pluto so it doesn't exist anymore.
  • Luay 06 June 2011 13:24
    RV-03 pushes more air and cools better than the 02, but it's also louder.
  • madsbs 06 June 2011 16:31
    Yet, as a gaming case, the Raven 2 Evolution may not fulfill the aesthetic or storage needs of some computing professionals
