Six Low-Noise, Performance-Oriented Cases, Tested

Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache O/C to 4.50 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), 1.35 V
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Deluxe, P67 Express IPCH, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011)
|RAM
|Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX (8 GB) DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 1.5 GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3696
|Hard Drives
|Seagate Barracuda XT 2 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB CacheSamsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 270.61 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.0.1019
Performance users usually prefer SSDs for their OS and frequently-used programs, yet those SSDs are rarely large enough to store all of the files a user wants to have on-hand. We added Seagate’s 2 TB Barracuda XT to Samsung’s 470-series 256 GB drive to address both performance and capacity needs.
Because Antec’s 2.5” mount was located in a manner that prevented any cable connection to the SSD, we were forced to load software on the slower HDD in today’s test.
Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 kit provides adequate performance and good value among high-density modules.
Asus' P8P67 Deluxe holds our Core i7-2600K processor stable at 4.5 GHz, even under less-than-ideal thermal conditions.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 supplies the two things a case review needs in mass quantity: heat and noise. Sparkle was kind enough to supply a sample.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, seven-threads
|FurMark 1.6.5
|Windowed Mode, 1920x1080, 4x AA, Stability Test Maximum temperature
|RealTemp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 dB), dBA weighting
