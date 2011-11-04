24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Out-Of-Box Performance: Maximum And Minimum Brightness
There are many ways to calculate contrast ratios, which is why you should be wary of any specification that you read on a product page. Often times, manufacturers use the maximum white obtained at the highest brightness setting, and divide it by the smallest black value obtained at the lowest brightness setting. Unfortunately, this doesn't give you a real-world view of a monitor's capabilities.
Our contrast ratios are generated from the black and white luminance values obtained at the same brightness setting. The results mirror our earlier default values because these monitors haven't been calibrated. However, this should give you an idea of how bright of a white and how dark of a black a monitor is capable of reproducing.
I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.
Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.
I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.
There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
PS.: Sorry if there's any mistake with my English. =)
Ehr, what...?