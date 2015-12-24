SanDisk Z400s SSD Review

Real-World Software Performance
PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance
In real-world workloads, the Z400s falls to the bottom of our charts. Every. Single. One. This gives us a good idea of what we can expect from low-end tier-one builds in 2016, particularly when the machines include unnamed SSDs.
Total Storage Bandwidth
This chart coveys the average throughput from all of our real-world tests. There is a big gap between SanDisk's Z400s and Samsung's 850 EVO, which actually sells for less money.
PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance
The Z400s doesn't take a beating from the comparison drives in our recovery tests, at least not by as much as we expected. Without over-provisioning and DRAM, it's harder for an SSD to quickly clean its flash.
Latency Test
For me, the user experience matters more than any other measure of SSD performance. But nobody would care if I just came out and said which SSD I prefer without quantitative data to back me up. Access time tests are the best way to show how responsive any given platform "feels".
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Z400s isn't a good choice for heavy workloads. The drive is less responsive than two competing models, though really, none of the low-cost SSDs are suited for taxing environments.
Notebook Battery Life
Even with low-power DDR3, DRAM consumes a lot of power in comparison to flash memory. The Z400s without RAM scores one of the best battery life test results we've ever measured. When SandForce launched DRAM-less controllers, we saw the same thing. Over time, performance-hungry vendors simply found ways to reincorporate DRAM and still compete on the power side.
Under battery power, when the system buses are in a reduced power state, all of the SSDs in our chart perform similarly. This means the latency is comparable, as is throughput.
As a potential upgrade, the Z400s is a fairly poor prospect, largely because of its price. In terms of value, Samsung's 850 EVO just wrecks every other company's attempt to compete. With the 128GB Z400s at $45 and the 120GB 850 EVO going for $68, we have to recommend Samsung's offering.
Unless my maths are way off, which it very well could be, the EVO is 62% more/GB. For a gaming disk, the Z400 is just as good as the EVO, and i suspect for a thin ultrabook with a "U" cpu, the cpu will be the bottleneck long before an SSD would be a showstopper.
Gaming performance (which mainly only affects load times) is but one use case scenario. The CPU isn't going to be the bottleneck either, though low-cost notebooks can be limited by the main chipset of the motherboard, though even then it wouldn't be a total bottleneck but could limit performance.
How the CPU, chipset, and different scenarios work isn't a simple calculation.
I think this is GREAT to have an offering like this. I know fast SSD's seem important to most people but they way my sister uses her PC she wouldn't know the difference. It would still boot up pretty quick and then she's mostly in an office environment.
It's a lot faster than an HDD at times, reasonably inexpensive, and won't take several seconds to come out of standby mode like an HDD.
According to Anandtech this December 2015:
So for a DRAM in SSD thats 2.221$ well spend (Ok, maybe it increases cost 4$ but anyway...)
Make it DDR3 and youll save 50cents.
Let's do some more meaningful algebra which I'm making up of course but know to be quite possible:
1) Profit margin of laptop-> $10
2) Savings on SSD (total) vs faster SSD-> $5
Profit is DOUBLED!
Most people will just see that it's an SSD and the capacity on the entry or mid-tier devices this would be aimed for. Saving $5 can make a huge difference in profits since as said they're fighting over scraps a lot of the time.
Some mobile devices were actually just BREAKING EVEN due to the tight competition and price drops.
