SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the SX500-G's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Efficiency is pretty high overall, especially under light loads where this PSU takes the lead from every other SFX- and SFX-L-based model we've tested.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the SX500-G's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.195A 0.486A 0.473A 0.196A 19.674 72.238% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 0.863 12.226V 5.103V 3.350V 5.093V 27.235 115.18V 2 2.412A 0.980A 0.984A 0.391A 39.765 78.998% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 0.946 12.225V 5.100V 3.348V 5.082V 50.337 115.18V 3 3.635A 1.467A 1.494A 5.071A 59.883 83.500% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 0.962 12.218V 5.098V 3.344V 5.071V 71.716 115.18V 4 4.848A 1.965A 1.974A 0.786A 79.810 85.718% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 0.979 12.216V 5.095V 3.341V 5.065V 93.108 115.18V

Under light loads, this platform's efficiency levels are high. Meanwhile, the fan spins slowly, so output noise is kept to 13.2 dB(A).

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.520 71.625% 0.113 5.110V 0.726 115.13V 2 0.252A 1.286 76.320% 0.217 5.104V 1.685 115.13V 3 0.542A 2.762 78.869% 0.316 5.094V 3.502 115.13V 4 1.002A 5.093 80.116% 0.379 5.081V 6.357 115.14V 5 1.502A 7.607 80.141% 0.412 5.065V 9.492 115.14V 6 2.501A 12.571 78.914% 0.446 5.026V 15.930 115.14V

The 5VSB rail achieves high efficiency levels. It is nice to see such efficient 5VSB circuits in compact PSUs.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.238V 5.105V 3.354V 5.105V 4.292 0.404 115.2V Standby 0.083 0.014 115.1V

The SX500-G's vampire power is low with 115V input, and at normal levels with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan's noise is kept low under light and moderate loads. You have to apply more than 330W on the +12V rail to get the fan spinning faster, at which point its noise hits the 30-35 dB(A) range. Remember that this is an SFX PSU with high capacity, so you shouldn't expect silent operation, particularly under high loads.



