How Well Does The Elder Scrolls Online Run On Your PC?

CPU Benchmarks

With a better idea of how The Elder Scrolls Online responds to graphics hardware, we turn our attention to more platform-oriented comparisons. Does the game respond to processor swaps?

Although there is a bit of differentiation between the handful of CPUs we're testing, even AMD's budget-oriented FX-4170 maintains at least 30 FPS through our benchmark, complemented by a Radeon R9 270.

Given a consistent graphics card, we observe relatively low frame time variance between these processors (though Intel's Core i5 and i7 facilitate the most impressive results).