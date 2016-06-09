Tigo T-One 240GB Low Cost SSD Review

Mixed Workload And Steady State

80 Percent Sequential Mixed Workload

Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.

The mixed workload tests give us a clearer picture of real-world application and boot drive performance. Windows and other operating systems read and write small files as you work. It's often possible to observe as many as 200 operations taking place in the background.

80 Percent Random Mixed Workload

In both the sequential and random mixed workload tests, Tigo's 240GB T-One falls to the bottom of our charts. The company could improve its performance here by increasing the SLC buffer size. That would take away some flash capacity available to you (and the cost is incurred at a 3:1 ratio because it takes 3GB of TLC to equal 1GB of SLC).

Sequential Steady State

Most desktop users will never tax their SSDs into a steady state condition, but performance will drop as the drive fills up. The same is true if you write a lot of data at one time. The small SLC buffer makes low write performance a certainty.

Random Write Steady State

None of the drives in these charts was built for use in a RAID array. We use the random steady state tests to look for products that deliver higher and consistent IOPS results. Dicey numbers compound as drives are added to an array; those are the ones you want to stay away from in RAID.