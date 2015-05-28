TorGuard VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Not expensive, not US based, it has P2P servers that I use a lot (one in Canada), and Torguard works well with Netflix from theirs servers in Europe and Latin America.✗ Cons: "Silent" disconnection from servers (specially Canada server), form time to time, what exposes my connection to my ISP provider - what it's very annoying when the ISP takes down the speed of my P2P download.☁ Comments: Torguard is very important in my daily life. I general I like it, despite one problem or other that bothers me.