TorGuard VPN Service Review

|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Not expensive, not US based, it has P2P servers that I use a lot (one in Canada), and Torguard works well with Netflix from theirs servers in Europe and Latin America.✗ Cons: "Silent" disconnection from servers (specially Canada server), form time to time, what exposes my connection to my ISP provider - what it's very annoying when the ISP takes down the speed of my P2P download.☁ Comments: Torguard is very important in my daily life. I general I like it, despite one problem or other that bothers me.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Does-not cost too much and hides BitTorrent well. ✗ Cons: Interface a little bit too technical. Not all VPN locations use strong encryption.☁ Comments: The strongest cypher (256-bit) site is not always available and I get cryptic message sometimes. When it works, it works great.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Great Service, Lots of Locations.✗ Cons: Some bugs in the software arise from time to time.☁ Comments:Great Service, Lots of Locations.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Good speeds, good client, good location selection.✗ Cons: Nothing comes to mind.☁ Comments: Good speeds, good client, good location selection.
I cant recommend TorGuard highly enough.
Good speeds, lots of servers, NO LOGS, as thats the most important part!
I feel my 30$ are well spent
The best part is 5 devices is plenty. I can even run the service on my tomato router, meaning anything on my network falls under that one device.
Also if you use voucher code "TGLIFETIME50" you get 50% off. Subscription is less than $30/year, $10 cheaper than PIA, and in my personal option Torguard. runs consistently and fast.