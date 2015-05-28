Trending

TorGuard VPN Service Review

Torguard is one of the more popular VPN services. We’ll provide the Tom’s Hardware reader assessment of Torguard along with our hands-on testing results.

TorGuard Review And Reader Ratings

Torguard presents us with a dilemma. On the one hand, with an average reader rating of 4.57, it had the highest score out of the four VPN services we have evaluated thus far. On the other hand, with 14 votes, it had the lowest reader "turnout" of the four. When juxtaposed with the 170 responses PIA received (with a score of 4.39), that 4.57 hardly looks stable. Even compared with the 4.45 score of IPVanish, which got 29 votes, it looks a little dangerous. So please bear that in mind.

The reader ratings and comments appear verbatim at the bottom of this page.

We're presenting all 14 reader responses at the end of this page. Most readers lauded the connection speeds, server location choices, ease of setup and support. The negative comments were sparse, with too many readers saying "nothing," which makes us just a little suspicious. Most of the true issues readers brought up were one-off complaints.

  • John Doe What 28 May 2015 20:44
    I have been with them for almost 2 years.
    I cant recommend TorGuard highly enough.
    Good speeds, lots of servers, NO LOGS, as thats the most important part!
    I feel my 30$ are well spent
  • yhikum 28 May 2015 21:00
    They usually run a promotion at least once a year for discount on year subscription for $30.
  • firefoxx04 29 May 2015 05:13
    I use tor guard as well. Excellent speeds and lots of server options. I was able to get 6 months for $15.

    The best part is 5 devices is plenty. I can even run the service on my tomato router, meaning anything on my network falls under that one device.
  • Azi-Ak 18 June 2015 08:10
    Torguard. Big on privacy, no logs and good speeds. I recently left PrivateInternetAcces (PIA) due to slow connection and disconnections while torrenting leaving my real IP in illegal torrent swarms. I'm now 5 weeks into Torguard and only good things to say.
    Also if you use voucher code "TGLIFETIME50" you get 50% off. Subscription is less than $30/year, $10 cheaper than PIA, and in my personal option Torguard. runs consistently and fast.
