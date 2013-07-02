SanDisk Ultra Plus SSD Reviewed At 64, 128, And 256 GB

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Our consumer storage test bench is based on Intel's Z77 Platform Controller Hub paired with an Intel Core i5-2400 CPU. Intel's 6- and 7-series chipsets are virtually identical from a storage perspective. We're standardizing on older RST 10.6.1002 drivers for the foreseeable future.
Changes in RST's driver packages occasionally result in subtle performance changes. They can also lead to some truly profound variance in scores and results as well, depending on the driver revision. Some versions flush writes more or less frequently. Others work better in RAID situations. In fact, builds 11.2 and newer support TRIM in RAID as well. Regardless, results obtained with one revision may or may not be comparable to results obtained with another, so sticking with one version across all testing is mandatory.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.1 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte G1.Sniper M3
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Kingston HyperX 3K 240 GB, Firmware 5.02
|Tested Drives
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: X211200
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200
|SanDisk Ultra Plus 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware X211200
|Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q
|Samsung 840 Pro 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware DXM04B0Q
|SanDisk Extreme II 120 GB, Firmware: R1311
|SanDisk Extreme II 240 GB, Firmware: R1311
|SanDisk Extreme II 480 GB, Firmware: R1311
|Seagate 600 SSD 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: B660
|Intel SSD 525 30 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 60 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 120 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 180 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 525 240 GB mSATA 6Gb/s, Firmware LLKi
|Intel SSD 335 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 335s
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: PWG2
|OCZ Vertex 3.20 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.25
|OCZ Vector 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0
|Samsung 830 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO3B1Q
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 000F
|Plextor M5 Pro 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s Firmware: 1.02
|Corsair Neutron GTX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: M206
|Graphics
|MSI Cyclone GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-650, 650 W 80 PLUS Gold
|Chassis
|Lian Li Pitstop
|RAID
|LSI 9266-8i PCIe x8, FastPath and CacheCade AFK
|System Software and Drivers
|OperatingSystem
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Drivers
|Graphics: Nvidia 314.07RST: 10.6.1002IMEI: 7.1.21.1124
|Benchmarks
|Tom's Hardware StorageBench v1.0
|Trace-Based
|IOmeter 1.1.0
|# Workers = 1, 4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential, 8 GB LBA Precondition, Exponential QD Scaling
|PCMark 7
|Secondary Storage Suite
|PCM Vantage
|Storage Suit
|FIO
|2.0.14
these are cheap, and they are large, would definitely help with load times/game performance, and browsing images stored enmass.
Incidentally, of the 8 SSD model SSD P5 128GB, I've had one die. The context should be of 35 Vertex 4's, I've had one die. I've had zero failures with 15 840's despite their supposedly fragile design.
BF4 Rebuild is about to take place :D
that's also why i'm a bit sceptical about product ratings on amazon and the likes, since people are more inclined to complain about a bad experience, than share their view on a product that simply does what it should do: work.
what we would need more often are statistics from bigger companies, or even repair services, so we don't have to base our purchases on samples of a few dozen to a few hundreds, but on thousands upon thousands of cases.