Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

|Hardware
|Details
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 2.0, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D
|System Drive
|Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3.0.1 x64 h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Fileserver-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes
|System Software And Drivers
|Drivers
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.5.0.1026
Even on a standalone basis, for me Seagate 3TB at $145 and 85-90% of Raptor's performance makes more sense that Raptor 1TB at $300.
WD is living in a fools' world if they think that the premium they are charging on normal hard disks (because of `shortages') will be extendable to Raptor.
What would be its temperature if you'd have done it ?
Could it fit into a performance desktop replacement notebook like a M18x or a Clevo mobile workstation ?
Yes, its a fast drive. It is most likely the last Raptor to ever be made. For video work, a typical 5400~7200RPM 2~3TB HD will do just fine. Can buy two 2TB drives + a 120Gb SSD for a tad bit more money... and still have a much quieter running system.
The market for these drives has certainly shrunk in the past few years, and I doubt many enthusiasts and gamers would even consider buying one anymore. It's value is limited to those who need more performance out of their storage devices than your typical 7200RPM 3.5" drive can deliver. Production pros working with large volumes of high res assets and complex project files would probably see the most benefit from a drive like this.
If you're doing something where you specifically need 1TB of data accessible quickly all the time, this may have a niche, but it's a VERY SMALL niche. Almost everyone would find better performance paring a 240GB SSD with a 1TB HDD, using up 60GB on Intel's SRT, and 180GB for the SSD to be used as usual (Windows, programs, +60GB for projects/scratch).
Considering the 256GB Vertex 4 is at $165 and the 256GB M4 hits $150, I'm just completely puzzled by Western Digital throwing money into developing such a device.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/5729/western-digital-velociraptor-1tb-wd1000dhtz-review/2