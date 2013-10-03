Trending

Asus VG248QE: A 24-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Under $300

Every performance-oriented gaming rig needs a speedy display to keep up with cutting-edge GPUs. Asus delivers up to 144 Hz with its VG248QE 24-inch TN-based monitor. Is its display performance as impressive as the company's sub-$300 price tag?

Measurement And Calibration Methodology: How We Test

To measure and calibrate monitors, we use an i1Pro spectrophotometer and version 5.1.2 of SpectraCal’s CalMAN software.

For patterns, we employ an AccuPel DVG-5000 video signal generator. This approach removes video cards and drivers from the signal chain, allowing the display to receive true reference patterns. Connections are made via HDMI.

The AccuPel DVG-5000 is capable of generating all types of video signals at any resolution and refresh rate up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz. It can also display motion patterns to evaluate a monitor's video processing capabilities, with 3D patterns available in every format. This allows us to measure color and grayscale performance, crosstalk, and ghosting in 3D content via the 3D glasses.

The i1Pro is placed at the center of the screen (unless we’re measuring uniformity) and sealed against it to block out any ambient light. The Accupel pattern generator (bottom left) is controlled via USB by CalMAN, which is running on the Dell XPS laptop on the right.

Our version of CalMAN Ultimate allows me to design all of the screens and workflows to best suit the purpose at hand. To that end, we’ve created a display review workflow from scratch. This way, we can be sure and collect all the necessary data with a concise and efficient set of measurements.

The charts show us the RGB levels, gamma response, and Delta E error for every brightness point from zero to 100 percent. The table shows us the raw data for each measurement. And the area in the upper-left tells us luminance, average gamma, Delta E, and contrast ratio.
 

Every primary and secondary color is measured at 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100 percent saturation. The color saturation level is simply the distance from the white point on the CIE chart. You can see the targets moving out from white in a straight line. The further a point is from center, the greater the saturation until you hit 100 percent at the edge of the gamut triangle. This shows us the display’s response at a cross-section of color points. Many monitors score well when only the 100 percent saturations are measured. Hitting the targets at lower saturations is more difficult, and factors into our average Delta E value (which explains why our Delta E values are sometimes higher than those reported by other publications).

101 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaptainTom 03 October 2013 05:04
    I gotta wonder if 1 ms vs 5 ms really makes a difference...
  • ff6shadow 03 October 2013 06:45
    I own this. Bought when it was first available. Great monitor for gaming. I use 2x GTX Titans with it.
  • iam2thecrowe 03 October 2013 06:56
    i don't like the sound of this dithering BS, i guess that's why its cheap....
  • SWEETMUSK 03 October 2013 07:08
    if I have $300 dollars I will not buy for 24 inch "TN" screen
    IPS is much better then TN
  • Axonn 03 October 2013 08:37
    People who think 144 Hz is more important than an 8-bit panel are in for a big, big fail.
  • ryude 03 October 2013 09:03
    This monitor uses PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) for the backlight, which causing flickering. The only 144hz monitor that does not use PWM is the BenQ XL2420TE.
  • Plusthinking Iq 03 October 2013 09:25
    they only sell BenQ XL2420T version in my country, so i bought the asus for the double pwm hz. pwm, the scourge og the lcd monitor.
  • CraigN 03 October 2013 12:07
    ryude - yes, it uses PWM, however, as an owner of one of these monitors, I have not noticed any flickering at all. It's a really solid performing monitor. That same PWM comes in real handy when running in Lightboost mode for even more reductions to input lag.

    CaptainTom, 1ms makes a huge difference over 5ms. I didn't think it would at first until I bought one of these. Next to my old 24" HDTV that was my monitor for awhile, the difference is insane.

  • CraigN 03 October 2013 12:08
    PS , Christian, your SmartBuy award photo at the end of the article is the wrong ASUS monitor ;) Also, would you guys mind releasing the ICC profile you guys calibrated for your tests?
  • Turik 03 October 2013 12:11
    The final picture is not of the VG248QE?
