Manic Steam game collector first to surpass 40,000 game titles in library — $640,000 digital collection took 15 years to build

It is notoriously easy to own more games than you have time to play on Steam. However, a Steam gamer in China has taken this phenomenon to the extreme. On Tuesday, SonixLegend became the first person to gain a Steam ‘Game Collector’ badge for owning 40,000 games. Obviously still on the lookout for their next favorite title, the needle has moved up to 40,031 at the time of writing, according to SteamDB (h/t Polygon).

SonixLegend’s achievement hasn’t happened overnight. This particular user has been building up their game collection on Steam for over 15 years.

Imagine all the payments processing, code copying and pasting, and agreeing to T&Cs time that would be required to hoard 40,000 Steam games. If SonixLegend could go through these steps in a swift minute per game, they would need a full month (with no rest) to add 40,000 games to a library. If ‘working’ 8-hour days on this endeavor, you’d be looking at three solid months of your life taken up to build this library.

As for actually playing through that enormous collection, Polygon estimates that it would take SonixLegend “seven years of non-stop playtime” to work through and get value out of this enormous game collection. Again, at a more ‘reasonable’ 8 hours per day, you’d have to triple that timescale. Underlining the fact that SonixLegend is a ‘normal’ gamer, though (not a bot or some such), are stats that show they are really keen on some of the games in their collection. Alien Swarm (released 2010) has been played through for over 550 hours. Moreover, 35 other titles have been completed ‘perfectly.’

Two other SonixLegend stats stand out, which must make them a certified Steam-nut. First, we must highlight the potential cost of building this collection. According to SteamDB, the huge digital collection is worth nearly $640,000 at today’s prices, but SonixLegend must follow the sales, as they seem to have spent ‘just’ $248,810 on these digital goodies. Secondly, this Steam Devotee “technically owns over 97,000 titles in their account,” notes Polygon, but apparently Valve doesn’t count its PC games store's ‘shovelware.’

Despite the humongous state of their collection, we are sure SonixLegend is still looking forward to the next Steam Sale…

Almost as surprising as SonixLegend’s dubious achievement is that there is another user hot on their heels. In second place in this leaderboard, Ian Brandon Anderson owned 39,502 Steam games. In third, we see ikun with 36,660 titles, and all members of the top-10 club have at least 33,000 games in their burgeoning libraries. Even to crack the top 100 of this leaderboard, you will need at least 19,000 games, at the time of writing.

My Steam PC collection expands to 135 games, which I thought was a lot. But I also own a few more titles on Epic, Ubisoft, and other platforms.

