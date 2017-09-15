AMD Bringing eGPU Support To Mobile Workstations Via XConnect

by
5 Comments

At IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, AMD  AMD showed off its Radeon Pro products, including the new Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro SSG that were first introduced at SIGGRAPH.

Radon Pro Graphics Expanding

Not only is AMD expanding its high end with the release of the Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro SSG, it's also introduced the Radeon Pro WX 2100 and Radeon Pro WX 3100. According to tests performed at AMD performance labs, those are the best-performing entry-level professional graphics cards on the market. The new cards are shipping to their customers now, with planned availability at the end of this quarter.

The Radeon Pro Vega card is also going to be the performance option for the new iMac Pro coming later this year. The 5K wide gamut display on this new machine looks to be the answer to many Mac-based designer's needs.

Amazon Web Services has also announced the availability of machines configured with AWS Appstream Pro 2.0 powered by Radeon Pro, giving a new option forGPU-accelerated delivery of cloud applications.

eGPU Support for Mobile Workstations

Building on a collaboration with Intel, AMD is leveraging its AMD XConnect Technology to introduce eGPU compatibility for its Radeon Pro WX series graphics cards. This will give even more eGPU options to professionals using a mobile solution as their primary platform.

AMD also announced that the Radeon Pro WX 5100 and Radeon Pro WX 7100 cards announced in June are available now for $499 and $799, respectively. Both are compatible with Sonnet Technologies' eGFX Breakaway Box.

About the author
Jon K. Carroll
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
    Your comment
  • vgray35
    I read an article and Fritz Nelsen automatically interrupts me, and then several times on the same page and then again on subsequent pages Fritz Nelsen keeps automatically starting that bloody video (by way not a swear word in English). How many times do you want me to listen that blasting grating video before you are satisfied that I have heard it. I ask how many bloody times people? I want you to recognize/remember that I have seen that video and stop harressing me over and over again even when I have listened to it already. You have my email so remember that fact I have seen it, and DONT SHOW IT AGAIN, DONT REPEATEDLY SHOW IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. Let me read these articles in peace and not insist I listen dozens of times to the same crap over and over again. WHY DO YOU THINK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO AUTOMATICALLY START VIDEOS ON MY WEB PAGES I VISIT! STOP IT NOW! In a 10 page article why must the video be restated just because I backed up to earlier position in the article for clarification, and then again moving forward in the article. FRITZ NELSEN IS NOT THE IMPORTANT ELEMENT IN MY LIFE - I WANT HIM OUT OF MY LIFE - PRONTO FORTHWITH.

    DID ANY OF YOU PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THIS MESSAGE. DON'T IGNORE IT. DOES ANYBODY THERE HAVE A DECENT BONE IN THEIR BODY AND REALIZE YOU ARE CAUSING ME PAIN. DO ANY OF YOU EVEN CARE. DON'T IGNORE THIS!

    I enjoy your articles but I will not tolerate this crap forever.
    0
  • vgray35
    And by the way I am on a metered internet connection. Your web pages cost me a huge amount on monthly data usage budget. Do you think you own my monthly data usage budget also. I am getting to the point where I cannot afford the cost of visiting this site, at the expense of having no usage left for other sites. In society we respect our neighbors, see you do the same.
    0
  • derekullo
    2 easy ways to block ads on all browsers.

    1. Get a hosts file from:
    http://winhelp2002.mvps.org/hosts.htm
    This blocks most ads in addition to malware sites.

    2. Get an ad blocking dns like Adguard
    https://adguard.com/en/adguard-dns/overview.html#setupGuide

    Using either or both of the above will save your bandwidth and make Tom's load much faster
    0
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Ethereum Mining Performance: GeForce Vs. Radeon
  2. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Graphics Card Prices
  3. Best Graphics
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices