Codemasters Announces 'Dirt 4,' Arrives June 6

Codemasters’ Dirt Rally was unlike any other racing game in recent memory, mainly because of its authentic, yet thrilling, off-road rally races. With its release, many wondered what would be next for the popular racing series, and now we know the answer: Dirt 4.

Codemasters views the new game as the culmination of elements from all of its previous titles. This means that we’ll still get the authentic racing experience from Dirt Rally as well as some of the exciting races featured in other Dirt games. One new feature this year is called “Your Stage,” which will create a custom track based on your selection of location and multiple route settings. The system will then build a custom route that you can try out and share with your friends.

Dirt 4 Announcement Trailer

You’ll get access to over 50 vehicles throughout the game. In terms of location, you’ll have a plethora of routes to use across Michigan, Wales, Australia, Spain, and Sweden. If you prefer a more authentic route, you can try out one of the courses from the FIA World Rallycross Championship. You’ll also get to race with buggies and trucks in the short-but-exciting Landrush mode, or take on multiple challenges in Joyride.





For those new to off-road racing, there’s a “DiRT Academy” stage that provides some instruction on basic and advanced rally techniques. Career Mode is back as well, and you can still go head-to-head with other players on daily, weekly, and monthly challenges.

The best part is that you don’t have to wait long for Dirt 4. The game is slated to release on June 6, so be sure to brush up on your off-road driving skills. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.