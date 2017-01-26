Login | Sign Up
Search

Codemasters Announces 'Dirt 4,' Arrives June 6

by
4 Comments

Codemasters’ Dirt Rally was unlike any other racing game in recent memory, mainly because of its authentic, yet thrilling, off-road rally races. With its release, many wondered what would be next for the popular racing series, and now we know the answer: Dirt 4.

Codemasters views the new game as the culmination of elements from all of its previous titles. This means that we’ll still get the authentic racing experience from Dirt Rally as well as some of the exciting races featured in other Dirt games. One new feature this year is called “Your Stage,” which will create a custom track based on your selection of location and multiple route settings. The system will then build a custom route that you can try out and share with your friends.

Dirt 4 Announcement Trailer

You’ll get access to over 50 vehicles throughout the game. In terms of location, you’ll have a plethora of routes to use across Michigan, Wales, Australia, Spain, and Sweden. If you prefer a more authentic route, you can try out one of the courses from the FIA World Rallycross Championship. You’ll also get to race with buggies and trucks in the short-but-exciting Landrush mode, or take on multiple challenges in Joyride.


For those new to off-road racing, there’s a “DiRT Academy” stage that provides some instruction on basic and advanced rally techniques. Career Mode is back as well, and you can still go head-to-head with other players on daily, weekly, and monthly challenges.

The best part is that you don’t have to wait long for Dirt 4. The game is slated to release on June 6, so be sure to brush up on your off-road driving skills. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

NameDirt 4
TypeRacing, Simulation
DeveloperCodemasters
PublisherCodemasters
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Where To BuySteam
Release DateJune 6, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    Oh my gosh, I hope this is good. I really hope they lean more in the direction of Dirt 2 or Rally instead of the Showdown direction. Dirt 3 but without the obnoxious dude-bro chatter and zero gymkhana would be just perfect.
    0
  • dstarr3
    And while we're at it, a new, good Grid would be great, too. Grid 1 still holds up as a great racing game, but unfortunately every game that followed in the franchise has been progressively worse and worse.
    0
  • samneric
    The culmination aspect sounds perfect :) As long as they keep the realism... As frustrating as learning to master the realism in Dirt Rally was, the thrill of mastery was worth it
    0
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Hands On: Taking Down The Cartel
  2. 'Prey' Arrives May 5, Check Out The New Gameplay Trailer
  3. Microsoft's Game Mode Arrives Soon, Here's How It Works (Updated)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices