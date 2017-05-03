Ubisoft Offers Free Trial For 'The Division' From May 4-7
March marked the one-year anniversary of the release of The Division, Ubisoft’s third-person shooter in which players fight their way through New York City after the outbreak of a deadly virus. Massive Entertainment, the studio developing the game (the group is under Ubisoft’s umbrella), has more plans for the game’s second year. However, it wants more people to check out the game through a free-to-play session planned for the next four days.
The event will give you access to the Standard Edition of the game from May 4-7. During this time, you can check out the main campaign, participate in co-op missions, or compete against other players in the Dark Zone. If the free trial convinces you to buy the game, you can purchase either the Standard or Gold (which includes the Season Pass) editions at a discounted $20 or $31.50, respectively. (The Gold edition on Xbox One will cost a bit more at $36.) You can take a look below at the free event's start and end times for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
As part of the one-year anniversary celebration, Massive also revealed a few more details about its plans for Year Two of The Division, which comes in two free expansions. The first batch of content will feature a new type of event system that includes modifiers for additional challenges and leaderboards so you can compare your skills to other players. As a reward for completing the event, you’ll receive some vanity items. You’ll also get the ability to quickly switch between gear loadouts and “a system to mark a player’s feats.” As for the second expansion, the developers were a bit more mum on the subject, but we at least know that it won’t feature additional story-based content.
Release dates for both expansions haven't been announced, but they're likely to come out sometime this year. If you do purchase the Gold edition, you'll still get access to the previous three paid expansions to the game. With so much focus on free upcoming expansions, however, the likelihood of more paid content in the future is slim.
|Name
|Tom Clancy's The Division
|Type
|Shooter, Action/Adventure, Open-world
|Publisher
|Ubisoft
|Developer
|Massive Entertainment
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, PC
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|March 8, 2016
elbertSounds like some fun this weekend.
clonazepamThis game was/is absolutely amazing while on the level 1 to 30 run through the campaign.
poochiepianoJust long enough to have a really good time playing The Division and maybe be left wanting more. Not enough time to realize that there's absolutely nothing worthwhile endgame-wise. If you haven't played it yet, I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity because it's a beautiful game with fun mechanics and some challenging levels. I wouldn't recommend buying it, but if you find that you love it, it goes on sale for like $15 pretty often but I'm just warning ya, it will feel old after a short while. It's a really fun couple of weeks at first, though. That's really the most disappointing part: it has a ton of potential but the guys running it either don't have the resources or the expertise to make it a replayable game.