'For Honor' PC Hardware Requirements Now Available
If you’re planning on playing the For Honor closed beta next week, you might want to see the recently released hardware requirements for the game. This will give you an idea if your PC can handle the beta as well as the final version of the game.
The requirements fall under two categories: minimum and recommended. At first, this seems like a regular list of specified parts. However, Ubisoft went out of its way to be specific in a few areas. For example, the minimum requirements will achieve a 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) on the game's Low settings, whereas the recommended specs are for a 1080p resolution and 60 fps gameplay on High settings (both configurations have VSync turned off).
In addition, there are numerous Nvidia and AMD cards across past and present series listed on both categories, which means that the game can still run at its best on older GPUs (the game requires 2GB of video memory regardless of the card). For more information on GPUs, check out our hierarchy chart.
|For Honor
|Minimum (720p, 30 fps, Low settings)
|Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, Ultra settings)
|CPU
|GPU
|RAM
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|N/A
|N/A
|OS
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Input
One item of note that’s missing from the chart is storage, but a look at previous triple-A titles suggest that you’ll need to free up at least 50GB of space just to be on the safe side.
The four-day demo will feature the new "War of the Factions" metagame that drives the overall multiplayer experience. Be sure to check out our hands-on time with the game in order to get an idea of how it will affect the conflict between the three factions.
|Name
|For Honor
|Type
|Action, Melee, Third-Person
|Developer
|Ubisoft Montreal
|Publisher
|Ubisoft
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
|Release Date
|February 14, 2017
|Where To Buy
It would be good for all (consumers, gfx card makers, etc) to know that games developers are still supporting high end systems, and hopefully including higher def textures and not simply up-scaling.