'For Honor' PC Hardware Requirements Now Available

by - Source: Ubisoft Blog
If you’re planning on playing the For Honor closed beta next week, you might want to see the recently released hardware requirements for the game. This will give you an idea if your PC can handle the beta as well as the final version of the game.

The requirements fall under two categories: minimum and recommended. At first, this seems like a regular list of specified parts. However, Ubisoft went out of its way to be specific in a few areas. For example, the minimum requirements will achieve a 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) on the game's Low settings, whereas the recommended specs are for a 1080p resolution and 60 fps gameplay on High settings (both configurations have VSync turned off).

In addition, there are numerous Nvidia and AMD cards across past and present series listed on both categories, which means that the game can still run at its best on older GPUs (the game requires 2GB of video memory regardless of the card). For more information on GPUs, check out our hierarchy chart.

For HonorMinimum (720p, 30 fps, Low settings)Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, Ultra settings)
CPU
  • Intel Core i3-550 (Clarkdale, 3.2GHz)
  • AMD Phenom II X4 955 (Deneb, 3.2 GHz)
  • Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)
  • AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz)
GPU
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 950
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
  • AMD Radeon HD 6970
  • AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • AMD Radeon R9 270
  • AMD Radeon R9 370
  • AMD Radeon RX 460
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 680
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 760
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
  • AMD Radeon R9 280X
  • AMD Radeon R9 380
  • AMD Radeon RX 470
RAM4 GB8 GB
StorageN/AN/A
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
Input
  • Keyboard and mouse
  • Xbox One/Elite/360 controller
  • Third-party Xbox-compatible controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • DualShock 4
  • DualShock 3 (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • Steam controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • OUYA controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • Logitech Chilstream (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • Keyboard and mouse
  • Xbox One/Elite/360 controller
  • Third-party Xbox-compatible controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • DualShock 4
  • DualShock 3 (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • Steam controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • OUYA controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)
  • Logitech Chilstream (partial support, may require additional drivers)

One item of note that’s missing from the chart is storage, but a look at previous triple-A titles suggest that you’ll need to free up at least 50GB of space just to be on the safe side.

The four-day demo will feature the new "War of the Factions" metagame that drives the overall multiplayer experience. Be sure to check out our hands-on time with the game in order to get an idea of how it will affect the conflict between the three factions.

NameFor Honor
TypeAction, Melee, Third-Person
DeveloperUbisoft Montreal
PublisherUbisoft
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Release DateFebruary 14, 2017
Where To Buy
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • 4745454b
    Thank you Ubisoft! I really wish more companies would do this. With the rise of 2k and 4k monitors I've been wondering when we would see the suggested specs comes with resolution sizes. For people wanting to know what they need for the different sized monitors out there this will be a big help.
  • Jim90
    If the recommended setting gives "1080p, 60 fps at Ultra settings" then it would be good for enthusiasts (/folk with > to >>> recommended specs) to let them know how much eye candy extras (in particular) can be gained. >60fps should also be hoped for but have Ubisoft capped the frame rate?
    It would be good for all (consumers, gfx card makers, etc) to know that games developers are still supporting high end systems, and hopefully including higher def textures and not simply up-scaling.
  • LeVsKaR
    I am pretty confident that the Ultra ones have an error. I mean, I do like my GTX760 but it is not even near the class of 680, 970 and 1060, did they perhaps mean 960? It just seems implausible a 760 to be able to run it at Ultra 1080p60fps to me at least
