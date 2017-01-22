'For Honor' PC Hardware Requirements Now Available

If you’re planning on playing the For Honor closed beta next week, you might want to see the recently released hardware requirements for the game. This will give you an idea if your PC can handle the beta as well as the final version of the game.

The requirements fall under two categories: minimum and recommended. At first, this seems like a regular list of specified parts. However, Ubisoft went out of its way to be specific in a few areas. For example, the minimum requirements will achieve a 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) on the game's Low settings, whereas the recommended specs are for a 1080p resolution and 60 fps gameplay on High settings (both configurations have VSync turned off).



In addition, there are numerous Nvidia and AMD cards across past and present series listed on both categories, which means that the game can still run at its best on older GPUs (the game requires 2GB of video memory regardless of the card). For more information on GPUs, check out our hierarchy chart.

For Honor Minimum (720p, 30 fps, Low settings) Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, Ultra settings) CPU Intel Core i3-550 (Clarkdale, 3.2GHz)

AMD Phenom II X4 955 (Deneb, 3.2 GHz) Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon HD 6970

AMD Radeon HD 7870

AMD Radeon R9 270

AMD Radeon R9 370

AMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 680

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon R9 280X

AMD Radeon R9 380

AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage N/A N/A OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Input Keyboard and mouse

Xbox One/Elite/360 controller

Third-party Xbox-compatible controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)

DualShock 4

DualShock 3 (partial support, may require additional drivers)

Steam controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)

OUYA controller (partial support, may require additional drivers)

One item of note that’s missing from the chart is storage, but a look at previous triple-A titles suggest that you’ll need to free up at least 50GB of space just to be on the safe side.



The four-day demo will feature the new "War of the Factions" metagame that drives the overall multiplayer experience. Be sure to check out our hands-on time with the game in order to get an idea of how it will affect the conflict between the three factions.