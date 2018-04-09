HP Announces Intel-Powered Chromebook x2 Tablet

HP announced the Chromebook x2, a consumer-targeted Chromebook tablet with a detachable keyboard. The 12” tablet has a QHD IPS screen and an Intel i7 processor. It can be optioned with an active stylus, as well.

Chromebooks, such as Acer’s recently launched Chromebook Tab 10, are often targeted towards the education market, but with the x2, HP has its eyes set on consumers. With most Chromebooks being powered by Arm-based SoCs, an Intel mobile CPU with up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM is probably what passes for high-end in the Chromebook space. The x2’s other hardware includes 32GB of onboard storage, which is augmented by two years of access to 100GB of Google Drive.

The x2’s more interesting aspects are on the outside. At 15.3mm and 1.6lb, the tablet isn’t particularly thin or light, but it does have have a premium, all-aluminum design and dual frontal speakers. How the tablet works with its keyboard dock is curious: Unlike most magnetically attached keyboard covers, the x2’s keyboard dock is significantly more substantial. It has a laptop hinge built into it, which the tablet magnetically attaches to. The hinge allows the tablet to be angled backwards, just like in a laptop screen, without using the typical kickstand method. However, the tablet weighs more than the keyboard dock, so it can’t be angled too far back without toppling. It’s an interesting tradeoff because kickstands are notoriously un-lap-friendly.

The HP Chromebook x2 will be available at HP’s website and at Best Buy for a starting price of $600, starting June 10.