Threadripper Competition Emerges As Intel Lets Core i9-7920X Details Slip
The Intel versus AMD battle is becoming more pitched. AMD is placing pressure on Intel with its new high-end desktop Threadripper models while also squeezing the low end of the market with the forthcoming Ryzen 3 models. Intel has its Core i9-7920X, the 12-core model in the Skylake-X lineup, waiting in the wings to challenge AMD's Threadripper, but the company has released little information on the new processor. The Core -7920X's sudden appearance on the company's July price list, though, suggests it will appear on schedule in August. We knew the Core i9-7920X would come bearing 12 cores and 24 threads, which will contend with AMD's 12-core Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, but the base processor frequency and cache information are new information. The Core i9-7920X features a 2.9GHz base frequency, which is a substantial decline from its ten-core Core i9-7900X counterpart's 3.3GHz. We anticipated the -7920X's moderate base frequency reduction compared to the smaller Core i9 models (that's a trend with higher core count processors), but the disparity is much wider than expected. It's going to be interesting to see how much further the 18C/36T flagship Core i9-7980XE falls.
Threadripper comes in two models, and the low-end 1920X features a 3.5GHz base and 4.0GHz boost, which beats the comparable Intel processor handily. That helps offset some of Intel's IPC advantage. However, Intel's boost frequencies were one of the most surprising aspects of the Core i9 lineup. Intel's high core count models all boost to 4.5GHz, and although we can't be sure of the unannounced turbos of the -7960X and -7920X, Intel might hold the advantage.
The Threadripper 1920X also retails for only $799, which is quite the savings compared to the Intel twelve core model, which weighs in at $1,189. It's notable that the Intel price list represents a whopping $10 price reduction compared to Intel's previously-announced -7920X pricing.
|Core i5-7640X
|Core i7-7740X
|Core i7-7800X
|Core i7-7820X
|Core i9-7900X
|Core i9-7920X
|Core i9-7940X
|Core i9-7960X
|Core i9-7980XE
|Family
|Kaby Lake-X
|Kaby Lake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Process
|14nm+
|14nm+
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
|Cores/Threads
|4/4
|4/8
|6/12
|8/16
|10/20
|12/24
|14/28
|16/32
|18/36
|Base Clock (GHz)
|4.0
|4.3
|3.5
|3.6
|3.3
|2.9
|?
|?
|?
|Intel TurboBoost 2.0 Frequency (GHz)
|4.2
|4.5
|4.0
|4.3
|4.3
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Intel TurboBoost 3.0 Frequency (GHz)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|4.5
|4.5
|?
|?
|?
|?
|L3 Cache
|6
|8
|8.25
|11
|13.75
|16.5
|?
|?
|?
|PCIe 3.0 Lanes
|16
|16
|28
|28
|44
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Memory Support
|Dual Channel DDR4-2666
|Dual Channel DDR4-2666
|Quad Channel DDR4-2400
|Quad Channel DDR4-2666
|Quad Channel DDR4-2666
|?
|?
|?
|?
|TDP
|112W
|112W
|140W
|140W
|140W
|?
|?
|?
|165W
|Socket
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|2066
|RCP Pricing (USD 1K Units)
|$242
|$339
|$389
|$599
|$999
|$1,189
|$1,399
|$1,699
|$1,999
The Core i9-7920X also features 16.5MB of L3 cache, which falls in line with the Core i9's standard 1.375MB of L3 cache per core. It's notable, however, that it has much more L2 cache than previous-gen models due to Intel's reworked cache hierarchy, although we'll have to wait for the official measurement. The price list also confirms that the -7920X employs the 14nm process, but that isn't a surprise. The -7920X will also likely come with Intel's full complement of 44 PCIe lanes.
On another note, the new price list also indicates that Intel isn't reducing prices in the face of the Ryzen onslaught. Unfortunately, the "% Decrease" column is barren. Intel did lower per-core pricing of its new Core i9 models compared to the previous generation, and many predict it will follow the same tactic as it releases newer models. At least it's something.
The renewed CPU wars may not be lighting a pricing fire, but it's apparent that Intel is attempting to stave off the Threadripper onslaught. We've reached out to Intel for an official release date and will update as more information comes to light.
The first "3.3GHz" should be "2.9GHz".
Edit: Also, as @freak777power points out below, the "eight-core Core i9-7900X" should say "ten-core".
Oops! Thanks!
Except there is no such thing as "consumer" since the exact same dies are used for both desktop and server/datacenter CPUs. With dwindling desktop sales, it makes no sense to design chips specifically for desktop, which is why AMD designed the Zeppelin die for EPYC instead of desktop. AMD likely calculated that taking the hit on die size for its projected sales volume is cheaper than the R&D for a desktop-specific die.
This CPU i assume will have all cores running 3.1Ghz as well. Base clock means nothing. It is a clock speed which CPU will run at if Turbo was entirely disabled in UEFI.
Since i don't have lot of money, i will get AMD ThreadRipper because offer the most otherwise if money was not an issue i would go with 18/36 i9.
Having said that...there is no bad product here.
TH should look into if this account was hacked, that was way to sensible coming from Freak.
It is 10 core i9-7900X
You can't since those haven't launched yet and aren't going to be available for many more months still regardless of how much money you may have to throw at Intel
Jeez. Sorry guys, working too fast in the race to get the news up
We only have details so far no chips in hand so this is more hipe than real.
Is the lower clock showing a limitation of their inter-core ring solution?
Well, the Threadripper package is massive, it's on a 4,094-pin TR4 socket compared to Intel's 2,066-pin socket. That's a heatspreader surface area advantage, but the socket may make the motherboards more expensive. The MCM package supports up to four Zeppelin die with a total of 32 cores, and AMD likely has all four die present with only half the cores active. That creates a nice big dark silicon buffer to absorb heat, as well. That gives AMD a lot more room for thermal dissipation.