Threadripper Competition Emerges As Intel Lets Core i9-7920X Details Slip

by
16 Comments

The Intel versus AMD battle is becoming more pitched. AMD is placing pressure on Intel with its new high-end desktop Threadripper models while also squeezing the low end of the market with the forthcoming Ryzen 3 models. Intel has its Core i9-7920X, the 12-core model in the Skylake-X lineup, waiting in the wings to challenge AMD's Threadripper, but the company has released little information on the new processor. The Core -7920X's sudden appearance on the company's July price list, though, suggests it will appear on schedule in August. We knew the Core i9-7920X would come bearing 12 cores and 24 threads, which will contend with AMD's 12-core Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, but the base processor frequency and cache information are new information. The Core i9-7920X features a 2.9GHz base frequency, which is a substantial decline from its ten-core Core i9-7900X counterpart's 3.3GHz. We anticipated the -7920X's moderate base frequency reduction compared to the smaller Core i9 models (that's a trend with higher core count processors), but the disparity is much wider than expected. It's going to be interesting to see how much further the 18C/36T flagship Core i9-7980XE falls.

Threadripper comes in two models, and the low-end 1920X features a 3.5GHz base and 4.0GHz boost, which beats the comparable Intel processor handily. That helps offset some of Intel's IPC advantage. However, Intel's boost frequencies were one of the most surprising aspects of the Core i9 lineup. Intel's high core count models all boost to 4.5GHz, and although we can't be sure of the unannounced turbos of the -7960X and -7920X, Intel might hold the advantage.  

The Threadripper 1920X also retails for only $799, which is quite the savings compared to the Intel twelve core model, which weighs in at $1,189. It's notable that the Intel price list represents a whopping $10 price reduction compared to Intel's previously-announced -7920X pricing.


Core i5-7640X
Core i7-7740X
Core i7-7800X
Core i7-7820X
Core i9-7900X
Core i9-7920X
Core i9-7940X
Core i9-7960X
Core i9-7980XE
Family
Kaby Lake-X
Kaby Lake-X
Skylake-X
Skylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-X
Process
14nm+
14nm+
14nm
14nm
14nm
14nm



Cores/Threads
4/4
4/8
6/12
8/16
10/20
12/24
14/28
16/32
18/36
Base Clock (GHz)
4.0
4.3
3.5
3.6
3.3
2.9
?
?
?
Intel TurboBoost 2.0 Frequency (GHz)
4.2
4.5
4.0
4.3
4.3
?
?
?
?
Intel TurboBoost 3.0 Frequency (GHz)
NA
NA
NA
4.5
4.5
?
?
?
?
L3 Cache
6
8
8.25
11
13.75
16.5
?
?
?
PCIe 3.0 Lanes
16
16
28
28
44
?
?
?
?
Memory Support
Dual Channel DDR4-2666
Dual Channel DDR4-2666Quad Channel DDR4-2400
Quad Channel DDR4-2666
Quad Channel DDR4-2666?
?
?
?
TDP
112W
112W
140W
140W
140W
?
?
?
165W
Socket
2066
2066
2066206620662066206620662066
RCP Pricing (USD 1K Units)
$242
$339
$389
$599
$999
$1,189
$1,399
$1,699
$1,999

The Core i9-7920X also features 16.5MB of L3 cache, which falls in line with the Core i9's standard 1.375MB of L3 cache per core. It's notable, however, that it has much more L2 cache than previous-gen models due to Intel's reworked cache hierarchy, although we'll have to wait for the official measurement. The price list also confirms that the -7920X employs the 14nm process, but that isn't a surprise. The -7920X will also likely come with Intel's full complement of 44 PCIe lanes.

On another note, the new price list also indicates that Intel isn't reducing prices in the face of the Ryzen onslaught. Unfortunately, the "% Decrease" column is barren. Intel did lower per-core pricing of its new Core i9 models compared to the previous generation, and many predict it will follow the same tactic as it releases newer models. At least it's something.

The renewed CPU wars may not be lighting a pricing fire, but it's apparent that Intel is attempting to stave off the Threadripper onslaught. We've reached out to Intel for an official release date and will update as more information comes to light.

  • TJ Hooker
    Quote:
    The Core i9-7920X features a 3.3GHz base frequency, which is a substantial decline from its eight-core Core i9-7900X counterpart's 3.3GHz

    The first "3.3GHz" should be "2.9GHz".

    Edit: Also, as @freak777power points out below, the "eight-core Core i9-7900X" should say "ten-core".
    0
  • falchard
    Larger L2 makes sense when working with large out of order tables. 256 kb is fine for consumer, but 512 kb may work better for professional workloads at the sacrifice of latency.
    0
  • PaulAlcorn
    Anonymous said:
    Quote:
    The Core i9-7920X features a 3.3GHz base frequency, which is a substantial decline from its eight-core Core i9-7900X counterpart's 3.3GHz

    The first "3.3GHz" should be "2.9GHz".


    Oops! :no: Thanks!
    ;)
    0
