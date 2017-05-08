'Quake Champions' Large-Scale Tech Test Starts May 12, Open To Everyone

The closed beta for Quake Champions started over a month ago, but at the end of the week anyone can play an early version of id Software’s latest title. A “Large Scale Tech Test” and a new game mode are on their way to ensure you’ll have more than enough to do in the game.

The tech test will start on May 12 and run through May 21--the precise start and end times are still unknown. All you need to do is sign up on the game’s website, and your access is guaranteed. Unlike the closed beta sessions, which only lasted from Thursday through Sunday every week, you’ll be able to play anytime throughout the testing period.







Currently, the closed beta includes the Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Duel modes, but a fourth mode is coming for the test. It’s called Sacrifice and features two teams with four players each. Details are slim on the new mode, but it seems that teamwork is vital if you want to win the game.

The nine-day test should provide more than enough time for you to check out the different game modes and characters available so far. If you happen to find a glaring issue during the test or simply want to express your delight (or displeasure) with the game, you can also submit a post to the game’s forums. If, for some reason, you won’t be able to play during the open test, you can read about our thoughts on the game from a demo at PAX East.