A Brief Look At 'Star Wars: Battlefront II'

To end EA Play here in Los Angeles today, DICE returned to the stage to show off gameplay for Star Wars: Battlefront II. The trailer before the live gameplay reveal showed off the new Naboo stage, as well as other locales from the upcoming game.

The multiplayer demo took place on the new Naboo map with 40 players (20 vs 20) duking it out for supremacy on the field as either a Trade Federation droid or Clone Trooper. Similar to the previous version of the title, most of the combat occurs on land, but you’ll be able to control ground and air vehicles as well to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

In order to use these vehicles, you'll need to accumulate a specific number of battle points, which you gain as you play the match. Once you accrue enough points, you can “buy” a vehicle to use in combat, or you can return to the field as one of the game’s powerful heroes.

Unlike the first game, which had paid content and micro-transactions, all the post-launch content, including Finn, Captain Phasma, and additional maps from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie will be free for everyone. The title comes out later this year (November 17).