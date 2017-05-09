'Tokyo 42' Arrives May 31 For PC And Xbox One, Mid-July For PS4

SMAC Games’ revealed its first title, Tokyo 42, over a year ago. The studio called it a “lovechild of Syndicate and Grand Theft Auto” as you take the role of a character framed for a crime they didn't commit. The game was scheduled to release sometime in 2017, and we now know that it’s coming on May 31.





The release date announcement trailer featured some humor as it showed off footage of the game within a span of 4.2 seconds (get it?). Be warned, however, that the trailer does include flashing images in order to show off a myriad of images in the short amount of time.

Tokyo 42: 4.2 Seconds Release Date Announcement Trailer

Throughout the game, you’ll have to take on a few missions to progress the story, which features a deep conspiracy involving assassins and corporate espionage. These missions usually involve a plethora of guards or obstacles that bar your way to a target. You can approach each mission with stealth, but you can also go in guns blazing if you have enough weapons in your arsenal. As you make way your way around town, you can cause mayhem if you fire a weapon, which might bring police to your location. You can either run away and avoid death or stand your ground and fight the police.

The game will be available on PC and Xbox One at the end of May, and it will be coming to the PlayStation 4 sometime in mid-July.

