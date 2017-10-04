Call For Writers On Tom’s Hardware

Tom’s Hardware is looking for a few good men and women to join our news team.

If you have expertise and a passion for enthusiast tech and can deliver clean, high-quality writing on everything from new products to insightful analysis to event coverage to deep-dives and more, we need to talk. We’re looking for talented people to contribute to most of our categories, including:

CPUs

GPUs

Storage

Motherboards

Cases/Cooling

Systems

Memory

Monitors

Keyboards/Mice

Virtual reality / Augmented reality / Mixed reality

Operating Systems

Developing/New Technologies

These are freelance, paid positions. We’re looking for daily contributors, although we’re also interested in longer-form content that even those who keep day jobs, but have specific areas of expertise, can produce. You can work remotely from anywhere in the world, as long as you have an internet connection. There may be opportunities for travel for those who are up for it and have the best of skills.

There are no strict criteria concerning age or experience or education, but you do need to be able to produce timely, high-quality content.

If you’re interested in working for Tom’s Hardware, fill out this form and let us know how you think you can contribute. Be sure to include links to work that you think shows your best stuff.

In case you missed it one sentence ago: Apply here.