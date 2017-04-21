The History Of AMD CPUs

AMD lost ground to Intel in essentially every area of the CPU market during the Bulldozer years. The company lost significant financial resources and had to sell its silicon fabs. With an uphill battle to remain in the processor market, AMD put its hopes on Ryzen.
The top end Ryzen processor, Ryzen 7 1800X, has eight CPU cores clocked at 3.6 GHz. The CPU can also accelerate up to 4.1 GHz in certain work loads. The eight cores are organized into two partitions. Each partition has 8MB of L3 cache, and each core has a dedicated 512KB L2 cache, a 64KB L1 instruction cache, and a 64KB L1 data cache. This gives the Ryzen 7 1800X a total of 16MB of L3, 4MB of L2, and 1MB of L1 cache.
In Ryzen, AMD implemented its first micro-op cache, which can store recently used instructions, improving performance and reducing pipeline stalls. Ryzen processors also support Hyper-Threading, which allows cores to handle two threads simultaneously. The company's processor debuts alongside the new AM4 socket, adding support for DDR4 RAM.
Ryzen 7 was closely followed up by its Ryzen 5 processors, which are created from semi-defective Ryzen 7 cores. Ryzen 5 is available in quad- and hexa-core variants and at similar clock speeds to Ryzen 7.
AMD Ryzen
|Code Name
|Ryzen
|Date
|2016
|Architecture
|64-bit
|Data Bus
|64-bit
|Address Bus
|64-bit
|Maximum Memory Support
|1 TB
|L1 Cache
|64KB L1 I + 64KB L1 D
|L2 Cache
|512KB
|L3 Cache (Shared)
|8MB
|Clock Speed
|3.6GHz
|Memory Controller
|Dual-Channel DDR4
|Core Count
|4 - 8
|SIMD
|MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4a, SSE4.1/4.2, AVX
|Fab
|14nm
|Transistor Count
|N/A
|Power Consumption
|95W TDP
|Voltage
|N/A
|Die Area
|N/A
|Socket
|AM4
|iGPU Architecture
|None
|iGPU Shader Count
|None
How can you say eternal? For a good while AMD was actually making faster and more innovative stuff than Intel.
AMD launched dual cores for consumers
AMD integrated memory controllers on die
AMD created x64 versus Intel pushing the move to a new architecture that only they could make
AMD also pushed APU's mainstream
Intel adopted all these practices after the fact while engaging in illegal monopolistic behavior in an international stage that stifled innovation, cost jobs, and caused consumers to pay more.
One could argue that if Intel had simply played by the rules locally and abroad, AMD would have had enough cash flow to maintain their position through better R&D instead of playing catch up.
For that very reason I look forward to AMD's upcoming products to replace my 1090t that's clocked within an inch of its life.
And one more thing: AMD was the first to ship a 1Ghz x86 CPU to the masses.
Also, I remember endless debates when I built my first PC for college ~2001. I wanted an AMD XP chip... but my video editing software had issues with it (some sort of audio processing bug. Then it was between the Pentium 4 which had great burst performance, but terrible sustained performance due to RDRAM that could not keep up; and the Pentium 3 which looked terrible on paper and was 'old', but had fantastic sustained performance (and much healthier thermals!). In the end I decided on the Pentium 3, but (noob build mistake) because I bought a crap PSU it died within a year and I moved to my one and only AMD build which was a 2GHz Barton. That was a great PC that lasted a solid 3 years.
I was really sad to watch Bulldozer fall apart. After the Core2Duo AMD was falling behind and bulldozer was supposed to bring them back into relevance. But then the marketing department thought that nobody would buy a high-end $500+ CPU, so they slashed the cache to make it more affordable. Sadly that cache was needed to prevent the CPU from constantly going back to the system memory for instructions and it literally killed the product. And Intel happily sold several $400-1000 i7 chips while AMD could not even hold onto the budget market. Sad times. It is a shame that they were not able to sell the full chip as originally designed, and then cut down a cheap version for 'consumers'.
But now it looks like AMD is starting to play ball again. Next 3 years will be interesting to watch, and if they make a winner then I might throw my hat in their ring again when I do a rebuild 2-4 years from now. I would love to see something blow my 4.2GHz Sandy Bridge out of the water!
you kidding? Those old chips ran meltingly hot! And with tons of power! when those old chips were OC'd they could drink down nearly 200W and easily heat a dorm room on cold winter nights!
To be fair we have current GPUs on the market above 300W.
But by "cool" I just meant "cool" as in "vintage".
I built a PC with an Athlon 64 X2 5600+. Due to the larger cache, it gave a significant performance increase over the other lower tiered CPUs. This was right at the time Intel came out with the Core architecture. While the top end 64 X2 series (6000+ and up) outperformed the first Core CPUs that were released, everything went downhill from there for AMD.
15 years ago my awesome 433mhz CPU was awesome, today it cannot perform the most basic of task in a timely manner. I imagine 15 years from now my current 4790k will be in the same boat.
Holy crap that's one detailed article!
Man, the times when AMD was able to compete and surpass Intel. If Intel hadn't play dirty, things might have been very different.
i'll still buy intel, but i want to make sure intel is on edge and start releasing some REAL upgrades
I am still sitting with a 4170k as i hardly use my pc for gaming cept for some mmo's that i can crank up a bit and the price to performance here are way better than what Intel has as i will never pay 12k for a cpu and i never saw the need to go 83xx cpu i am rather waiting for there next gen cpu to be released.
I still have my 4400+ amd as well.A friend gave me the rig and told me its blown.Stupid him for not knowing how to setup the memory correctly via bios huehuehue and that still like a 11y old cpu and still running stuff like borderlands 2 with a small nvidia 530 card.Miss the old cpu's
A lot of people say that.
Example:
My dad worked for Intel for a short period of time (hes a heavy equipment operator by trade). He was 19 packing 8086 chips (or similar) into the foam they shipped in.
Not exactly working with intel.