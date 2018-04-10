AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate Desktop Review: A Custom-Shop Ryzen Powerhouse

by

Traditionally, custom-PC makers send us their most pumped-up configurations based on Intel silicon. AVADirect, in a pleasant change of pace, sent us one of its Battle Box-branded custom desktop PCs with an AMD bent. Our test unit had an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X processor, 16GB of memory, and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti under the hood.

Can the Battle Box deliver on its promise of ultimate frame rates and performance at the most demanding settings? We’ll find out as we take a look at our first AMD Ryzen-based custom gaming PC.

AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate
Customize AVADirect
    Specifications
  • Processor
    AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.8GHz
  • Motherboard
    MSI X370 Gaming Pro
  • Memory
    16GB (2x6GB) Kingston HyperX DDR4-2400
  • Graphics
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FE 11GB GDDR5X
  • Storage
    250GB Samsung 960 EVO M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB Seagate 3.5” 7,200RPM HDD
  • Optical Drive
    N/A
  • Networking
    Realtek 8111H Gigabit Ethernet
  • Interface
    (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C; (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A; (4) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A; (2) USB 2.0; PS/2
  • Video Output
    (3) DisplayPort 1.3 (GPU); (1) HDMI 2.0 (GPU); (1) HDMI 1.4 (Motherboard); (1) DVI-D (Motherboard)
  • Power Supply
    750W EVGA Supernova G3
  • Case
    NZXT H440 Mid-Tower ATX (Customized)
  • Cooling
    Corsair H110i v2 240mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler (CPU)
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Extras
    CPU Overclocking ($75); GPU Overlocking ($50); Red Individually Braided Power Cables (Free); Five-Slot 3.5” Lockable Hot-Swap Drive Bay ($93)
  • Dimensions
    20.16 x 8.66 x 18.90 inches
  • Price As Configured
    $2,642

Exterior

The AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate is an Nvidia-co-branded gaming PC that can be customized to almost anything, with an array of different cases, chipsets, processors, graphics cards, memory, storage, and power supplies from all the major manufacturers. This particular configuration features an NZXT H440 mid-tower ATX chassis, which has black ABS plastic panels and a SECC steel frame. The removable side panels are also metal, and the window on the left side is made of clear acrylic. The solid panel has padding on the interior side to dampen vibrations, and the only customized parts of the chassis are an AVADirect decal on the window and an emblem on the bottom of the front panel. Otherwise, it’s no different from NZXT's retail H440 case.

  • Exterior 1-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 2-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 3-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 4-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 5-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 6-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 7-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Exterior 8-AVADirect BattleBox

The front and top panels have some vented red trim that provides airflow and an edgy look, and the NZXT logo is prominently displayed on the red-accented PSU cover that is visible through the side window, especially with the additional CableMod light strip that AVADirect outfitted in this test unit. (This flashy feature adds $60 to the bill; it's a custom remote-controlled RGB/UV strip.)

The top-panel I/O blends seamlessly into the smooth plastic and consists of two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, in addition to headphone-out and mic-in audio jacks. The back of the machine also has gratuitous USB connectivity, with two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (one Type-A, one Type-C), four USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. There’s also a PS/2 port, six audio jacks (powered by a Realtek ALC892 NIC), and an RJ-45 interface that gets you online with Realtek 8111H Gigabit Ethernet.

  • Ports 1-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Ports 2-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Ports 3-AVADirect BattleBox

The graphics card features three DisplayPort 1.3 interfaces and an HDMI 2.0 port. The motherboard’s DVI-D and HDMI ports don’t serve a purpose in this particular configuration (the CPU lacks integrated graphics), and you may have to get an adapter if you insist on using a DVI-D connection (say, with an older monitor).

Interior

Under the hood, this configuration of the AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate sports an AMD Ryzen 7 1700X processor on an MSI X370 Gaming Pro ATX motherboard with a 16GB (2 x 8GB) kit of Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4-2400 memory. The CPU is cooled by a Corsair H110i v2 (a 240mm AIO liquid cooler), and the processor comes overclocked at no charge when you purchase the cooling add-on, which tacks on $100 to the bill. (That's around the retail price for the H100i v2.)

  • Interior 1-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Interior 2-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Interior 3-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Interior 4-AVADirect BattleBox

An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card is seated in the motherboard’s primary PCI Express (PCIe) x16 slot, covering the M.2 interface and its attached 250GB Samsung 960 EVO NVMe SSD. This top-tier graphics card should provide the best frame rates in the latest AAA game titles, and the speedy primary storage should drastically reduce boot times and program load times. The low-capacity SSD won’t hold much more than a few games and productivity apps, though the 1TB 7,200RPM Seagate 3.5” hard drive should provide enough space for a moderate app and game library. The case also has plenty of 2.5” and 3.5” bays available to customize your storage the way you like.

  • Components 1-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Components 2-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Components 3-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Components 4-AVADirect BattleBox
  • Components 5-AVADirect BattleBox

The 750W power supply (an EVGA Supernova G3 80 Plus Gold model) is hidden by the case shroud, and it has plenty of juice for the components inside. The case also sports a dust filter for the PSU that is easy to clean. AVADirect included a set of custom-design, individually braided PSU cables in red for the CPU, ATX, GPU, and SATA power connectors, which contributes a hefty $115 to the total bill. However, once again, this is around what you would pay for a set of these at retail.

  • PSU 1-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 2-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 3-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 4-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 5-AVADirect Battle Box
  • PSU 6-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 7-AVADirect BattleBox
  • PSU 8-AVADirect BattleBox

The interior is bathed in RGB/UV lighting by the custom CableMod light strips we mentioned, which are remote-controlled LEDs held on by magnets. They line the top side and inner wall of the chassis. This aesthetic bonus contributes $60 to the price, but as the only RGB lighting, it could be worth it if you’re looking to jazz up the otherwise plain components and chassis.

Software & Accessories

AVADirect’s Windows 10 Home 64-bit installation is as clean as a whistle. It completes the installation on the first boot and makes you create user accounts. There are no additional programs or bloatware (unless you count Microsoft’s usual offenders, such as Candy Crush), and this includes overclocking software. The CPU overclock is handled by the BIOS, which is set to an all-core multiplier of 38 for a peak 3.8GHz.

MORE: Best PC Builds

MORE: How To Build A PC

MORE: All PC Builds Content

AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate
Customize AVADirect

Next
Summary
  1. Introduction & Product Tour
  2. Synthetic & Productivity Benchmarks
  3. Gaming Benchmarks
  4. Price Analysis & Conclusion
About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • alextheblue
    Not a fan of that case. I'm assembling a PC for my nephew and this is the case he picked out... it's what he wanted. But I wouldn't use one myself. First thing I'd have to do is toss all the budget 3-pin fans and cheap fan hub. A good quality PWM fan is definitely better for smooth fan operation at varying RPMs. I don't need/want the LEDs. No optical drive bay doesn't bother me as much but he has really shoddy internet in the sticks so he'll need an external drive for Blu-ray/DVD. If he hadn't got the case a long time ago in preparation for a build, I'd be very tempted to have him return it just for the lack of optical bay.

    The interior layout seems alright. The whole thing feels a bit on the cheap side for the price. The front and top plastic panels just kind of pop off and make me cringe a little. The filters are good though. I can't deal with a case that doesn't have intake filters anymore. Back one is kind of a pain if your PC is tucked away at all. Wish more cases had their bottom filters accessible from the front of the chassis (slide in from the front, in other words). There's halfway decent room for additional cooling (you can add 3 x 120mm exhaust fans to the top or 2 x 140). The HDD mounts I might have to remove a couple for his GPU but that's no big deal, he's gonna have one spinner for secondary storage.

    AVADirect DOES offer a TON of cases which I applaud them for, they even have the Fractal R5 chassis I was thinking about buying. But they're behind on GPU prices... pricing and availability are improving yet they're still asking like $390 for a basic RX 570. Newegg has em in stock for $300 and RX 580 for 340-350. When they launched I never thought I'd be so glad to see entry-level models at those prices... Seems like a bargain hehe...
Most Popular
  1. The PCs of PAX East 2018: Gaming Laptops, Mega Desktops & Crazy Mods
  2. Dell Debuts New G-Series Gaming Laptops; Updates XPS 15, Alienware, & Inspiron Lineup
  3. Acer’s Slimmest AIO Desktop Is Now Available In The US
Also for desktops
CyberpowerPC Gamer Extreme H710
No Review
$799.99 Newegg
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series i7347
No Review
$549.99 Amazon
Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air
No Review
$999.00 Best Buy
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.