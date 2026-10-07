Essential 3D printer maintenance tool deals — save up to 30% on precision tools, lights, snips, and more

3D printing is a fun and rewarding hobby, but with it also comes the frustrations of trying to maintain the quality output of your printer and also tidying up the finished look of your prints. You need a host of tools to keep the process running smoothly.

Some manufacturers throw a few cheap tools in the box with a new 3D printer, but if they don't, then investing in a dedicated 3D printer toolkit will make a huge difference in caring for not only your 3D printer, but also your creations.

We've trawled through the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event and used our expert knowledge to source the tools you absolutely need for your 3D printing toolkit.

A large 3D printer tool wrap set

This 74-piece 3D printer tool kit from Creality is packed with everything that you need to keep your printer going. This toolkit has everything from a 34-piece screwdriver set to a magnetic project mat. Perfect for a budding 3D printer enthusiast, this is a "one and done" purchase.

Save 32% Creality 3D Printer Tool Kit: was $37.99 now $25.71 at Amazon You get everything that you could ever need to keep your 3D printer running at optimal efficiency, and best of all, it rolls up into a tool wrap Read more Read less ▼

Whether you are cutting your filament, cleaning out supports, or removing cable ties, wire/flush/side cutters are an essential part of the 3D printer toolkit. Sometimes you get a pair with your printer, but if you don't, or you need a spare set, then this pair of snips is a good alternative for you.

These cheap cutters are superb for 3D printing, electronics, and some general home maintenance tasks. Model makers and electronics hobbyists can also use these cutters to trim parts of dried knots and dribbles.

Save 21% BOENFU Flush Cutters: was $7.97 now $6.29 at Amazon Trim, cut, and rip plastic from places where it shouldn’t be. Then use these cutters to trim electronic components or for other craft projects. Read more Read less ▼

Hex Keys

Hex keys are essential 3D printer tools. The majority of 3D printers are held together by machine screws that sport an Allen / hex head. If you don't get a set with your printer, it's not too much money to buy a spare set off Amazon.

When the prints don't pop off the plate

A 3D printer's print beds are designed to be super grippy, so the side effect is that sometimes you may need to use a tool to persuade the print to release from the print sheet. Scrapers are superb tools for the job, with the thin metal blades perfect for breaking the seal between the print and the build plate!

Screwdrivers

A good general-purpose precision screwdriver set is a necessity. This 49-in-1 set isn't on sale, but it has all the bits and is super cheap. For higher quality, you can step up to the HOTO driver, albeit with fewer bits, or go all in on an electric screwdriver.

Sharden 49-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: $5.69 at Amazon All the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in. Read more Read less ▼

Unclog or change your 3D printer nozzle

3D printers will get clogged at some point; that's a 100% guarantee. Hot plastic or the wrong type of filament being used at the wrong temps will mess up the most expensive printers. Luckily, the solution to this common problem is a very low-cost one.

Swapping out the nozzle on your 3D printer is also a fairly simple task, but that task is made far easier with the right tools.

Save 20% Creality Clog Poke: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon Tackle a blocked nozzle from another angle with the Creality Clog Poke. Instead of pushing into the nozzle, remove the PTFE tube and push this clog poke into the throat of the extruder, forcing molten plastic out of the nozzle. Read more Read less ▼

Zhehao 16-Piece 3D Printer Nozzle Maintenance Kit: $8.99 at Amazon Here you have all the gear to maintain the business end of your 3D printer. Nozzle wrenches, needles, tweezers and two handy brass bristled brushes to keep your prints running smoothly. Read more Read less ▼

Clean up your prints

Take your prints to the next level by giving them a professional finish. Clean up the edges of your projects and remove leftover bits of print support with this handy deburring tool.

Save 20% AFA Deburring Tool: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon This is the deburring tool that I personally use, and it has been stellar since day one. A sharp, but safe blade trims unwanted plastic from prints, leaving a clean edge without risking my fingers. Read more Read less ▼

Shine a light on it

Perfect for performing repairs in the tight spaces of an enclosed 3D printer, or for attaching to a cap to light up the project you're working on and highlight any print deformities that may need addressing. With 1800 Lumens of light, USB Type-C charging, an IP68 rating, a baseball cap clip, and a magnetic base, this is a great flashlight for working on 3D printing projects.

Save 24% Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon This compact and easy-to-use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around for a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to light your way. Read more Read less ▼

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