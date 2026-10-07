Essential 3D printer maintenance tool deals — save up to 30% on precision tools, lights, snips, and more

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Keep your 3D prints and printers in tip-top condition

3D Printer Tools
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Creality 3D Printer Tool Kit
Save 32%
Creality 3D Printer Tool Kit: was $37.99 now $25.71 at Amazon

You get everything that you could ever need to keep your 3D printer running at optimal efficiency, and best of all, it rolls up into a tool wrap

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BOENFU Flush Cutters
Save 21%
BOENFU Flush Cutters: was $7.97 now $6.29 at Amazon

Trim, cut, and rip plastic from places where it shouldn’t be. Then use these cutters to trim electronic components or for other craft projects.

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Amtovl Hex Key Set
Save 20% ($2)
Amtovl Hex Key Set: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

A 9-piece metric Hex key set with sizes from 1.5-10mm, with long ball end

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3D Printer Scraper Four Pack
Save 20%
3D Printer Scraper Four Pack: was $12.99 now $10.39 at Amazon

We've got angled scrapers in various sizes, and two smaller scrapers, one with a metal blade, the other with plastic to protect your print bed.

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Sharden 49-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Sharden 49-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set: $5.69 at Amazon

All the bits that you will ever need to keep your 3D printer running smoothly, and you get a great case to keep them all in.

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HOTO 24 in 1 Multi Bit Mini Screwdriver Set
Save 30%
HOTO 24 in 1 Multi Bit Mini Screwdriver Set: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

Sleek, compact and with 24 double-ended bits crammed inside, the Hoto 24-in-1 precision screwdriver should be in your 3D printer toolkit.

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Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver
Save 25%
Hoto 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver: was $39.99 now $29.98 at Amazon

A go-to screwdriver set for the office, workshop and your go-bag. With all the bits you will need to fix a multitude of problems.

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Creality Clog Poke
Save 20%
Creality Clog Poke: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Tackle a blocked nozzle from another angle with the Creality Clog Poke. Instead of pushing into the nozzle, remove the PTFE tube and push this clog poke into the throat of the extruder, forcing molten plastic out of the nozzle.

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Zhehao 16-Piece 3D Printer Nozzle Maintenance Kit
Zhehao 16-Piece 3D Printer Nozzle Maintenance Kit: $8.99 at Amazon

Here you have all the gear to maintain the business end of your 3D printer. Nozzle wrenches, needles, tweezers and two handy brass bristled brushes to keep your prints running smoothly.

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AFA Deburring Tool
Save 20%
AFA Deburring Tool: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

This is the deburring tool that I personally use, and it has been stellar since day one. A sharp, but safe blade trims unwanted plastic from prints, leaving a clean edge without risking my fingers.

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Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight
Save 24%
Wuben E7 Rechargeable Mini Flashlight: was $29.99 now $22.78 at Amazon

With USB Type-C charging, six brightness modes, and a magnetic base, the Wuben E7 is a useful flashlight for makers and tinkerers who want extra light for their work, without compromising on quality.

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Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight
Save 40%
Olight IMINI 2 Flashlight: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

This compact and easy-to-use flashlight provides 50 Lumens of light, without the need to fiddle around for a button. Just unclip, and your flashlight is ready to light your way.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.