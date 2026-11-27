Black Friday is here, and so are the savings on your favorite 3D printers and accessories. We’ve sifted through the sales to find all the best bargains and 3D printer gifts from brands like Bambu Lab, Prusa Research, Snapmaker, Anycubic, and Elegoo. These prices won’t last long, so you’ll want to check them out today.

If you need help selecting a new printer for a kid or teen, we have a whole list of recommendations for beginners of every age. One of our favorite pint-sized printers for young makers is the Kidoodle from Sunlu, which is on sale for $199.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re shopping for someone who already has a printer, filament is always a safe bet. Anycubic has four-color bundles of PLA for only $39.99, but if you want to gift a gourmet filament, then CookieCad never disappoints with its fun, glitter gradients that come in PLA, TPU, and ABS.

We’re finding plenty of great deals on the best 3D printers, even more filament and snazzy new build plates to fill up Santa’s sleigh. It's a great time to stock up on 3D printing gifts so you can spend more time 3D printing ornaments for your tree.

➡️ Best 3D Printer Deals

Bambu Lab

(Image credit: Bambu Lab)

Bambu Lab: Up to $300 off

Bambu Lab has eight 3D printers on sale, with deals like $300 off the H2C Combo, $150 off the H2S Combo, and $100 off the P2S Combo. Bambu Lab repeatedly makes our Best of 3D printers list, with the X2D currently our favorite pick for Best Overall 3D printer.

Prusa Research

(Image credit: Prusa)

Prusa Research: Free Gifts with Every Printer Purchase

Prusa Research is offering free shipping and gifts up with up to a $600 value with the purchase of a Prusa Original MK4S, Prusa CORE One+, Prusa CORE OneL+ and Prusa XL+. These are fresh, updated machines, not some warehouse overstock. The CORE One+ (Gen 2) printer kit is your best value at $999. Each printer includes a full spool of Prusament PLA, an extended one-year warranty, free classes on how to 3D print, and premium models.

The Prusa Research Core ONE+ is our favorite premium 3D printer and comes fully assembled and pre-tested for the best out-of-the-box experience.

Snapmaker

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Snapmaker U1: was $849, now $699

Ranked the best multicolor 3D printer, the Snapmaker U1 is our favorite four-color tool changer. It’s currently on sale for $699 with free shipping to the lower 48 when you shop directly from Snapmaker.

Anycubic

(Image credit: Anycubic)

Anycubic: up to $330 off 3D printers

Anycubic is slashing prices on its best 3D printers, like $330 off a Kobra 3 Max V2, the updated version of its max-size multicolor bedslinger with a massive 420x420mm build plate. Our favorite budget printer, the Kobra X, is also on sale for $279.

Creality

(Image credit: Creality)

Creality: Up to 50% off for Black Friday

Creality is hosting an amazing sale across its entire website, with the K2 Pro Combo starting at $549 and our favorite beginner printer, the SPARKX i7, at only $349. You can also pick up a deal on a 3D scanner for over 40% off, with the CR Scan Raptor going for $879.

Elegoo

(Image credit: Elegoo)

Elegoo: Up to 54% off for Black Friday

Elegoo’s best seller, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo, is on sale for $369, but if you have a teen to shop for, you should check out the Elegoo x emoji collab , which is the same high-performing machine decorated with a fun emoji theme. It’s only $399 while the deal lasts.

➡️ Best 3D Printer Filament Deals

Bambu Lab: Bulk Sale

(Image credit: Bambu Lab)

Bambu Lab Bulk Sale

Bambu Lab has PLA Basic as low as $9.74 a spool and PETG Basic as low as $9.09 when you buy in bulk. You’ll get 10% off at 2 spools, 15% off at 4, 25% off at 6, and 35% off at 10, plus a free gift.

Prusa Research: 39% off Prusament

(Image credit: Prusa)

Prusa Research: 39% off Prusament

Prusa Research is running a huge Black Friday sale on Prusament filament and resins. All materials are made in-house to exacting quality. Prusament PLA and PETG is 21% off, with the best deals on refill spools for $21.99 each. PC is 39% off, with full 900g spools only $27.99. The Prusament Resin Color kit is 25% off, or $119 for five 1kg bottles of resin in CMYKW that you can mix into any color you like.

Anycubic: Bulk Filament as low as $9.69 a spool

(Image credit: Anycubic)

Anycubic: Bulk Filament as low as $9.69 a spool

Anycubic filament ten-spool packs are on sale, with the best deal being PLA Basic refills over half off for $96.99, or $9.69 a spool. All materials on Anycubic’s site are on sale, with mix-and-match bundles up to 40% off, and ABS-like resin is only $18.39 for a 1kg bottle.

Creality: Up to 52% off filament when you buy more, save more

(Image credit: Creality)

Creality: Up to 52% off filament when you buy more, save more

Creality filament is on sale, but the best deals are when you buy in bulk. Creality’s Soleyin Ultra PLA has the best offer, with single spools going for only $11.99 and CR-Silk as low as $15.99.

Elegoo: Black Friday Stock up Sale up to 36% off

(Image credit: Elegoo)

Elegoo: Black Friday Stock-Up Sale up to 36% off

Elegoo has ten-pack bundles of PLA for $89 and four-color bundles for $99. That’s an unbelievable $8.90 and $9.90 per spool. But it’s not just plain black, red, and blue. They have colorful silks, including dual colors, for $119.99 a ten-pack, or 30% off deals for bundles of more serious filament like Carbon Fiber PETG and ASA-CF.

➡️ Best 3D Printer Accessory Deals

🎁Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab has accessories like hotends, build plates, and maker supply kits on sale for Black Friday. You can get 30% off a CyberBrick kit, 40% off special effects build plates, and 20% off a multisize nozzle kit. There are so many deals to explore; I can’t list them all, so check it out here.

🎁Prusa Research

Prusa Research has build plates for every machine they make on sale up to 18% off, t-shirts for 30% off, or a super giftable Prusa Heatbed Mousepad for 24% off.

🎁Anycubic

All Anycubic accessories are 20% off. Need a nozzle for your Kobra 4, a new heated bed for your S1, or some replacement ACF Film for your Photon Mono M7 Max? It’s all 20% off for Black Friday. This is a great time to stock up on replacement parts, 3D effect plates, and upgrades.

🎁Creality

Creality has accessories up to 60% off, so you can pick up a giftable 3D printer toolkit for $33.11 or high-speed nozzles as low as $3.99. Browse the site to find replacement parts and upgrades with massive savings.