Save $450 off this pre-built MSI Aegis RS2 PC gaming rig

If you're uncomfortable with playing PC-part Lego but want to play the latest and greatest PC gaming titles, then you're probably looking at getting a prebuilt gaming PC with all the components pre-assembled and essential software already installed and configured for you. The other big benefit of a prebuilt PC like in today's deal is the warranty and support, where if a single component fails, you don't have the hassle of troubleshooting every component, the whole PC is covered.

Ready to game as soon as you plug it in, the MSI Aegis RS2 gaming desktop (model: C14NUE7-824US) is now only $1,449 at Newegg after a $450 discount. Inside the MSI Aegis RS2 is an Intel Core i7-14700KF processor, an Nvidia RTX 4070 Super graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 16GB of 5600 MHz DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD for your games library, a 360mm AIO cooler, a 750-watt power supply, and Wi-Fi 7, all wrapped in an MSI GUNGNIR 212R PC case.

There are plenty of ports for connectivity with a USB 3.2 Type-C (5 Gbps) and USB 3.2 Type-A on the front IO and loads more on the rear IO, which includes 2x USB 2 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Type-A, and 1x USB 3.2 Type-C (20 Gbps). Along with WiFi 7, there is Bluetooth 5.4 and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connection. This PC build configuration is a pretty good bang-for-buck value, and I struggle to find anything better priced than this deal.

As an added bonus for purchasing the MSI Aegis RS2, you can pick up a digital copy of the Star Wars Outlaws game from Ubisoft, thanks to the inclusion of the Nvidia 40-series graphics card used in the system. This is a digital code for the standard edition tier of the game and also includes some bonus DLC (Forrest Commando Pack).