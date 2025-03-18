Best Buy shaves $50 Off Seagate's 26TB Expansion HDD — now just $11.50 per TB

Huge amounts of storage for your data needs

Ahead of celebrating World Backup Day at the end of the month, we've spotted this great deal on a large external HDD. Data backup enthusiasts who need high-capacity storage options to store their precious data can easily pick up this large 26TB drive and store a massive amount of data. Although unsuitable for hosting the file installations for running your computer games, these more traditional hard disk drives in these external storage solutions are fantastic for storing data that doesn't require superfast transfer rates. So, if you want something to accompany a NAS setup, a stand-alone solution, or even to shuck, this Seagate external HDD deal may interest you.

You can save $50 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD, now only $299 at Best Buy. The large 26TB capacity means more room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds are fast enough for most storage and backup situations.

The Seagate Expansion external HHD is housed in a rugged black plastic chassis measuring about 7x2x5 inches with small feet on the bottom and power and USB cable connections at the rear of the drive. This unit has an external AC power adapter, which will need a power outlet to run.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD:now $299at Best Buy

Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD: now $299 at Best Buy (was $349)
This discount is for the 26TB edition, but the Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD also comes in other capacities ranging from 8TB to 28TB. The drive requires both a USB cable to connect to your computer and a power cable to operate.

The Seagate Expansion Desktop 26TB HDD comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable included in the box. With a purchase of this Seagate external HDD, you also have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups.

Don't forget to look at our Best Buy coupon codes for March 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Best Buy.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

