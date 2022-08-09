RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Power Consumption Dropped By Up to 30%

Resident Twitter leaker @kopite7kimi updated the public with new power consumption expectations for the upcoming RTX 4080 and RTX 4070. The wattage of the RTX 4070 has gone down a bit, to 285W from a previously projected 300W. The RTX 4080's power consumption target meanwhile plummeted to just 320W, matching the RTX 3080's official TBP. Previous rumors suggested it might have a 450W TBP for the xx80 series GPU.
We don't know why the power expectations have gone down so unexpectedly, especially with the RTX 4080. However, Kopite posted another tweet around the same time, saying the high 40-series power consumption has become problematic, resulting in a reduction of power output to Ampere levels. Presumably, clock speeds and performance may have been adjusted as well.
We can expect RTX 4080 with 320W and RTX 4070 with 285W.August 9, 2022
The problem is power consumption. The power consumption of RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 will be reduced.August 9, 2022
We don't know Kopite's sources directly, but we can presume from this data that Nvidia's engineers have been desperately trying to get these rumored ultra-high power consumption figures to work on the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 but found the TSMC 5nm silicon didn't behave as desired at these extreme watts and amps.
As usual, apply liberal helpings of salt as there's no official word on any of this stuff yet. Kopite does have a strong track record for being an accurate leaker, however, and there have been leaks of Ada's high power consumption running for a long time. Some of that might be speculation thanks to the introduction of the new 600W 16-pin power connector, and there's still a chance Nvidia's 40-series GPUs will go back up in power consumption.
The lowered power consumption could be good or bad news for gamers. On one side, the lower wattage will reduce the TBP of the top-tier GPUs by a considerable amount, making them much easier to cool and thereby reducing system heat and noise levels as well.
On the other side, a 29% reduction in power use on the RTX 4080 could substantially reduce GPU performance. That's the problem with early rumors and leaks. Nvidia is also working to determine the best clock speeds, voltages, and power levels for its new Ada architecture, so everything is still in a state of flux.
That's part of why we've long been skeptical of claims that Nvidia's Ada Lovelace GPUs could use as much as 600W of power. That's a massive increase compared to Ampere. There will undoubtedly be some custom designs that push the new GPUs to the limit, but just because the new PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR 16-pin connector can pull up to 600W doesn't mean cards that use it will draw that much power. We should get official confirmation of the RTX 40-series GPU specs in the near future when it's officially announced, judging by the increasing rate of leaks happening right now.
|Model
|Current Power Estimate
|Previous Power Estimate
|Percentage Drop
|RTX 4080
|320W
|450W
|29%
|RTX 4070
|285W
|300W
|5%
I'm not sure how this is unexpected. Nobody liked the high power consumption numbers rumored for the 40-series. Sales would be hurt if gamers had to buy a new power supply to go with each 40-series card. Nvidia doesn't need a problem wholly within their control scaring away customers. Definitely makes sense that there would be a smaller bump to power consumption instead of the ridiculous jump previously rumored.
The important number for me is VRAM. Hopefully Nvidia isn't stingy about VRAM this time around. I want to see a minimum of 16GB on the 4080 and a minimum of 12GB on the 4070 -- preferably also 16GB there.
Part of me wonders if it wasn't all a disinformation campaign. Get people angry about 600W cards, then announce 450W cards and everyone is happy. Where 3090 Ti was "Wow, this uses a ton of power!" the 4090 will be, "Hey, this only needs 450W, not 600W. Awesome!"
So many leaks and disinformation and they wonder why the sale of current cards have fallen so much in the last few months. Who wants to but now when the new generation is going to be so much greater.
There more than likely is improved technology, especially with Nvidia, but when the TDP jumps that far, it feels like what AMD had to do with Bulldozer and Jaguar.
That said:
Ok, see, I am glad they're bringing the power consumption down, but if it was because they wanted to push the silicon to its limits, but simply couldn't, then this isn't exactly virtuous.
"We wanted to consume gobs of power to get the last couple of percent of performance, but we couldn't, so, now we're forced into doing something more responsible" isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of any kind of good intent.
Ok, Nvidia, you're doing better, but grudgingly so, so I'm still giving you the stink-eye.
The more salt you tell us to put in our beliefs of a rumored the more you're saying we should believe it.
NVIDIA realized that they're not gonna catch AMD in raw rasterization power next gen (at least not on initial release) and decided to scale back on the watts they were pushing to catch the RX 7900 XT's rumored performance.